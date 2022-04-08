ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Winning $5Mil Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In At Central PA Gas Station

By Jillian Pikora
 1 day ago
Herr Quick Stop Photo Credit: Twitter/Pennsylvania Lottery @PALottery (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

Someone is about to get a whole lot richer!

A winning $5 Million Money Maker scratch-off ticket was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Herr Quick Stop, 2201 Herr Street, Harrisburg, according to the release. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

$5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million, you can learn more about it on the lottery website or the Official App.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

