ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

EPISODE 202: LA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT. MAJOR CRIMES BUREAU SGT. MIKE MAHER

By UNSOLVED STAFF
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uuWzS_0f3Vy08800

The Major Crimes Bureau is made up of people who do the ‘dirty work’, the ones who sit in their cars for hours at a time to watch one person, the ones who dress like a homeless person to blend in. Steve speaks with Sgt. Mike Maher, a 31-year veteran of the LA County Sheriff’s Department . Maher is a Detective Team Sergeant and oversees task forces and operations that tackle things like Murder for Hire, Bank Robberies, Threats on Public Officials, Kidnap for Ransom, and Organized Crime. This episode is part of the ongoing “Crime Fighter Series” which highlights those people and agencies that help prevent and solve crime.

Click here to watch the video version of the entire interview - videotaped live at Morton's Steakhouse in Burbank.

Click here to read the transcript of the entire interview.

Here’s a look at Sgt. Maher’s history with the LA County Sheriff’s Department:

1991 to 1997- LA County Jail System at the Pitchess Detention Center (Wayside).

Steve shadows LA County Sheriff’s deputies as they use body cams for the first time.

1997 to 2005- Patrol Deputy and Detective at Century Station, in South Los Angeles/Lynwood. During these years Maher worked many assignments, including Field Training Officer, Gang Enforcement, Crime Impact Team (in Compton) and ultimately Station Detective.

2005 to 2006- Narcotics Investigator assigned to East Los Angeles Station

2007- Assigned as the Deputy Liaison to the County Board of Supervisors

2007 to 2009- Assigned to Office of the Sheriff as direct security to the LA County Sheriff

Steve Gregory does a ride a-long with the LA County Sheriff’s Department’s marine unit as they do cargo ship patrols

2009 to 2010- Promoted to Sergeant and assigned to Lennox Station field operation (patrol) in South Los Angeles. Remained at Lennox Station thru its transitions into the newly constructed South Los Angeles Sheriff Station.

2010 to 2022 – Detective Team Sergeant at Major Crimes Bureau (MCB), working the Metro Detail. Metro Detail primarily handles significant, complex, and noteworthy investigations such Murder for Hire, Bank Robberies, Threats on Public Officials, Kidnap for Ransom , Pattern/Series crimes, Organized Crime, and others. Maher’s primary assignment was to assist in creating a Task Force to combat the increasing trend of organized gangs working together to commit residential burglaries and home invasion robberies. The team, the Burglary-Robbery Task Force (BRTF), has been highly successful making over 1000 arrest since 2010, comprising mostly of violent felonies “in-progress” perpetrated by primarily career offenders.  The BRTF, over the past several years, has a close partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The BRTF is a component of the FBIs’ Los Angeles Violent Crime Task Force .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lr2nI_0f3Vy08800

Sgt. Maher will retire in the summer of 2022.

EPISODE 202 OF " UNSOLVED WITH STEVE GREGORY " AIRS ON SATURDAY APRIL 9TH, 2022 FROM 8 PM - 10 PM ON KFI-AM 640

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Burbank, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Burbank, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Missing 4-year-old boy found, mother arrested by LA County Sheriffs

A four-year-old boy who was abducted by his biological mother has been found by Los Angeles County Sheriffs deputiesEthan Rodriguez, who lives with foster parents, was abducted near East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard in Willowbrook on Tuesday at 3:30 pm while his mother, Cristina Rodriguez, was visiting him, according to LA County Sheriffs. The two were seen walking in the area of 700 block of Rosecrans Avenue in Compton on Wednesday. Cristina Rodriguez was arrested and booked for child abduction. Her bond is set at $40,000.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Murder#Dept#Sgt#The Major Crimes Bureau#Bank Robberies#Morton S Steakhouse#Field Training#Gang Enforcement#The County Board
KGET

BPD asking for public’s help in identifying robbery suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD.  The suspects are described as follows: […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in Oildale Fastrip shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of a murder charge in the shooting death of a man outside a Fastrip in Oildale. The jury on Tuesday acquitted John Gil Sanchez of first-degree murder and instead found him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a penalty of 15 years to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Multiple Wounded In Ontario Shooting

ONTARIO (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a shooting suspect who wounded multiple victims at an Ontario Inn. According to the Ontario Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Best Ontario Inn on the 1000 W. block of Mission Avenue. Police said three men were shot and transported to the hospital. The shooting occurred after two groups got into an argument. All of the victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not apprehended a suspect as of yet. However, police do have people detained but it is unknown at this time how they were involved in the shooting. Police are still at the scene awaiting a search warrant.
ONTARIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Notorious New York mob hitman Dominic Taddeo who escaped federal custody is caught by US marshals

A New York mob contract killer who escaped federal custody has been caught in Florida after an extensive manhunt.The US Marshals service announced Dominic Taddeo, 64, was arrested without incident around 11am on Monday by its own officials and those from the Florida Caribbean regional fugitive task Force in Hialeah area in the Miami-Dade County, Florida. The arrest came after a week of an extensive manhunt when the Mafia hitman did not return to the facility after an approved medical appointment on 28 March, the US Marshals service said.He was placed on escape status by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.“The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
KMPH.com

Man shot, killed after argument breaks out in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Sunday after an argument led to gunfire near Saginaw Way and 6th Street in Fresno. According to police, a man identified as 30-year-old Corey Childress was shot multiple times in his vehicle by someone in a dark-colored vehicle around 2:15 p.m.
FRESNO, CA
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HeySoCal

Glendale police arrest suspect in 16 armed robberies in LA County

A 36-year-old homeless man has been arrested on suspicion of committing two armed robberies in Glendale, authorities said Saturday, adding that the suspect is also linked to 14 additional robberies over a two-month period throughout Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley. On Jan. 7, officers responded to a business...
GLENDALE, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy