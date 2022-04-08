ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmetto, FL

41 Smoothie Co. Opens in Palmetto

sarasotamagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have heard of the açaí bowl or even pitaya smoothie bowl made out of blended dragonfruit—but have you seen electric blue-colored bowls making the rounds on social media and wondered, "How is that color natural!?" Well, it is 100 percent natural. The blue smoothie...

www.sarasotamagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Talk KIT

Downtown Yakima’s First Cheese, Smoothies, and Milk Tea Shop Opens in 2 Weeks

Downtown Yakima's First Cheese, Smoothies, and Milk Tea Shop Opens in 2 Weeks. There are so many cool restaurants in downtown Yakima like Sub Shops of Yakima, Cowiche Canyon Kitchen and Ice House Bar, Casa Vittore, E.Z. Tiger, and Crafted. I could keep on going! A new restaurant is opening up next month in April but it has been in construction and remodeling for several months!
YAKIMA, WA
Mashed

A Popular Trader Joe's Ice Cream Flavor Is Back And Shoppers Are Thrilled

Spring is officially here, which means warm weather and longer days are finally on the horizon. But this time of year doesn't just mean the return of pleasant weather — it also means the return of many of our favorite warm weather treats. And the number one treat that most people can't wait to enjoy? Ice cream. According to a survey conducted by Harris Poll in 2015, ice cream is the nation's favorite summer food, with two out of three Americans ranking it higher than other classic summer foods like burgers and pie (via PR Newswire).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palmetto, FL
Health
City
Palmetto, FL
City
Mango, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Health
City
Bradenton, FL
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Lemons?

When life gives you lemons, know that there's plenty more you can do with them than just make lemonade. Juiced, sliced, or zested, this citrus fruit can be used in a variety of ways and imparts a pop of brightness to any dish, from desserts and beverages to salads and pastas. If you enjoy cooking at home, or if you often add lemons to your drinking water, you probably find yourself tossing a few of the fruits into your cart whenever you visit the market, but what's the best way to store lemons once you get home? What's more, do you know what you should do when a recipe calls for the juice of half a lemon or just the zest? Should you refrigerate the remnants or store them elsewhere? To answer all of these questions, we consulted the experts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

Fruit and Vegetable Recall Issued Due to Possible Listeria Risk

Spring is here and as you start your spring cleaning, it may be time to check your refrigerator for recalled products, including recently recalled fruits and vegetables. Fruit Fresh Up, Inc. on March 20 issued a voluntary recall of all fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products and ready-to-eat dips that were sold at popular stores including Wegmans due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
yourerie

Best fertilizer for tomatoes

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re planning to grow tomatoes, you need to choose the right fertilizer for your soil or growing medium. You also need to consider the pH level and nutrient balance in the soil, as well as the formula used in the fertilizer. Once you’ve done this, you can help ensure your plants grow quickly and produce the best harvest possible. A top choice is Jobe’s Organic Heirloom Tomato and Vegetable Plant Food Fertilizer.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Health Food#Tech#Food Drink#The Blue Wave Bowl#Smoothie Co
Popculture

Popular Salad Brand Hit With Recall Over Undeclared Allergen Contamination

Salad eaters, beware! These popular salads seem to have some allergens in the ingredients that aren't entirely spelled out on the packaging. According to The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a public health alert has now been declared due to concerns that the salad dressing component of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products that contain meat and poultry may also contain egg, milk, peanut or wheat, known allergens. The ingredients named are not declared on the product labels, and can cause severe health problems for those who may be allergic. The alert is to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed just in case allergens are present. The alert was issued on Wednesday, March, 23, 2022.
FOOD SAFETY
POPSUGAR

What to Know About Bananas' Sugar Content

It's hard to imagine why anyone would disparage the simple banana. After all, they're tasty, versatile, and a good source of fiber, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins like B6 and C. But recently, dietitian-nutritionist Jennifer Cholewka, RD, CNSC, CDCES, CDN has been hearing people say that bananas are a surefire way to derail a weight loss plan. The reason? Apparently, the popular fruit is "too sugary." While it's true that bananas have 15 grams of sugar, Cholewka takes issue with the idea that a banana's sugar content is a problem in some way. "Whether you're trying to achieve weight loss or [improve your] overall health, increasing your fruit and vegetable intake is always a good strategy," she says.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MedicalXpress

Kinder recalls chocolate eggs after salmonella cases

Italian confectionary group Ferrero said Tuesday it has recalled Kinder chocolate eggs in several European countries over possible links to dozens of salmonella cases less than two weeks before Easter. While none of the toy-filled Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs or other products has been proven to contain salmonella, Ferrero told...
FOOD SAFETY
Cleveland.com

Pulpo Beer Co. to open in Crocker Park

WESTLAKE, Ohio – Pulpo Beer Co. is planning to open in Crocker Park. Juan Vergara, who owns Barroco Arepa Bar at Crocker Park, plans to open the west-side brewery outpost this summer, a representative for Crocker Park said. The taphouse-restaurant is going in the former B Spot at 20 Main St.
WESTLAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy