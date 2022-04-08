HPD: Woman found dead with gunshot wound inside car parked in moving lanes of traffic in SW Houston

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating after officers found a woman dead with her throat slashed inside an apartment in the Bronx.Distraught family members sobbed outside the Bronx apartment building where 37-year-old Bjana James was murdered inside her home.A neighbor watching from her window knew James and observed her loved ones placing candles outside the Betances Houses on East 147th Street in the Mott Haven section, which became a crime scene early Saturday."They need to catch the person who did it," the neighbor said.James is survived by a 12-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter."Now those kids don't have a mother," neighbor...

BRONX, NY ・ 21 DAYS AGO