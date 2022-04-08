ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

HPD: Woman found dead with gunshot wound inside car parked in moving lanes of traffic in SW Houston

 1 day ago
HOUSTON — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle in southwest Houston Friday morning, according to police. According to Houston police, the vehicle was found parked...

CBS News

Wisconsin doctor found dead near waterfall was "partially buried" after ground apparently collapsed, sheriff says

A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
WISCONSIN STATE
