Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police asking for help identifying child that possibly fell from moving car

By Kaitlin Johnson
KFDA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are asking for help identifying a child that possibly fell from a moving car on Monday. Around 4:51 p.m. in the parking lot near the Murphy’s gas station on Amarillo...

www.newschannel10.com

