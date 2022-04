KENNEBUNK, Maine – The Brick Store Museum is hosting a virtual springtime lecture series called “Expanded Perspectives of History,” supported by the Maine Humanities Council. The series will be delivered via Zoom every two weeks. On these dedicated Thursdays at 2 p.m., the Museum will present a visiting virtual lecturer to speak on different perspectives of the history we know. Registration is free, and spots can be reserved on www.brickstoremuseum.org.

KENNEBUNK, ME ・ 17 DAYS AGO