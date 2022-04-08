ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, MA

Girl, 13, in critical condition after 2 stabbed in Middleton

By Dialynn Dwyer, Rosemary Ford
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday morning and charged with stabbing his wife and daughter.

A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in Middleton and charged with stabbing his wife and daughter, according to authorities.

Paul Salvaggio was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Officials said Middleton police responded around 6:11 a.m. to a 911 call reporting the stabbing on Stanley Road.

At the scene, officers found the 13-year-old girl suffering from life-threatening injuries and her 54-year-old mother with injuries that were not critical, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials said the mother received her injuries while trying to protect her daughter.

Both were transported to a Beverly hospital, where the girl remains in critical condition, according to the district attorney’s office. The mother was treated and released, according to officials.

Salvaggio was arraigned in Salem District Court on Friday and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on April 15, according to the district attorney’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
KPCW

Parkite Mikayla Willis in critical condition after crash

Mikayla Willis, an 18-year old competitive skier, was severely injured in Montana at a free ride ski competition. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for medical expenses. Mikayla Willis lives in Park City and grew up part of the Wasatch ski community. She was competing in...
PARK CITY, UT
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleton, MA
Middleton, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Salem District Court
AZFamily

Phoenix PD: Father shoots 6-year-old son, turns gun on himself

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a father is dead and his son is seriously injured after a shooting on Sunday morning. Phoenix police say it happened near 24th Street and Cactus Road around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said it started when the mother of the boy...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston

Stoughton police officer resigns during probe launched after woman’s suicide

Friends of the woman told The Boston Globe she had a long-standing relationship with the officer and was pregnant with his baby. Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, 36, resigned Friday in the midst of a year-long investigation by the police department that was prompted by the suicide of a 23-year-old woman who told her friends she was pregnant with his child, The Boston Globe reported Monday.
STOUGHTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

One person in critical condition after southeast side shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was shot on the city’s southeast side Thursday, police said. Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Columbus police responded to the 800 block of Gilbert Street where they found one person bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to police. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
BET

Family Demands Justice After Bloody Photos Of Popular IG Model Emerge After Fatal Stabbing Of Boyfriend

Relatives and friends of Christian Toby Obumseli are now demanding justice after the 27-year old former star athlete and captain of his high school football team, was found stabbed to death on Tuesday (April 5) inside a luxury Miami high-rise apartment. Although Miami Police described the event as a domestic dispute, Obumseli’s girlfriend has yet to be charged. Now, photos have emerged of her drenched in blood walking away with police from the horrific incident.
MIAMI, FL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy