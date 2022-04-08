Girl, 13, in critical condition after 2 stabbed in Middleton

A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday morning and charged with stabbing his wife and daughter.

A 54-year-old man was arrested Friday morning in Middleton and charged with stabbing his wife and daughter, according to authorities.

Paul Salvaggio was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a child with substantial injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Officials said Middleton police responded around 6:11 a.m. to a 911 call reporting the stabbing on Stanley Road.

At the scene, officers found the 13-year-old girl suffering from life-threatening injuries and her 54-year-old mother with injuries that were not critical, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials said the mother received her injuries while trying to protect her daughter.

Both were transported to a Beverly hospital, where the girl remains in critical condition, according to the district attorney’s office. The mother was treated and released, according to officials.

Salvaggio was arraigned in Salem District Court on Friday and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on April 15, according to the district attorney’s office.