ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

U.S. FAA to announce record unruly passenger fines -- Buttigieg

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the government plans to announce record fines for unruly airline passengers.

“The FAA is actually getting ready to announce record fines on people” who have been unruly on airplanes, Buttigieg told ABC’s “The View” on Friday.

Buttigieg also said the Biden administration’s mandate requiring masks on airplanes and in public transport will either expire or be renewed on April 18. “We all want to get to where there are fewer restrictions. We just need to get to a point where it is safe to do that,” Buttigieg said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 6

Betty Miller
1d ago

Why would anybody believe this Q???r talking on the View? He or she needs to shut his mouth.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Reuters

U.S. FAA safety official to be named acting administrator -- sources

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to name the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) safety chief as the acting leader of the agency, sources told Reuters. Billy Nolen, who in December was named the FAA’s associate administrator for aviation safety, had previously been vice president for safety,...
U.S. POLITICS
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aircraft#Abc
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
FAA
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
Interesting Engineering

The U.S. is reportedly planning on sending captured Soviet-era tech to Ukraine

In a recent Whitehouse press release, it has been announced that various Soviet-era anti-aircraft defense systems acquired by the United States over the years are to be gifted to Ukrainian military forces to aid in their fight to defend their country. First reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), these systems were initially captured by the United States through a variety of means for intelligence analysis and training purposes.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

399K+
Followers
312K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy