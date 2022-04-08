Tribune Player Q and A: Tanton Babcock

Harbor Beach's Tanton Babcock. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories.

Our first story of the spring features Harbor Beach varsity baseball player Tanton Babcock

Tanton Babcock

Grade: Junior

Sport: Baseball

Favorite Food: Hibachi

If you were a superhero, who would be and why: Spiderman. Because he's Spiderman.

What do you want to be when you grow up: Sports agent.

Favorite Sports Quote: "Good play, bad play, next play," — Luke Woodke.

College plans: To play football. Undecided for major studies.

Best part about competing: Winning

Favorite Pump-up or walk-up song: Welcome to the Jungle by Guns and Roses.

Advice for those looking to play your sport: Swing the bat.