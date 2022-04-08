ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma mother to be removed from baby’s birth certificate because she’s not the ‘gestational parent’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ali Meyer
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmK4E_0f3VuwN900

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A birth certificate battle is brewing in the courthouse in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma.

It started as a divorce between two parents: the mother who carried and delivered the baby and the non-gestational parent.

Kris Williams and Rebekah Wilson got married in the summer of 2019. Later that year, they had a son.

Wilson carried the child, conceived through artificial insemination. Williams cut the umbilical cord. They named their son for a beloved family member on Williams’ side of the family.

Charges filed after mother, sister found buried in Lyons backyard last year

“I thought it was a dream come true. It was special,” said Williams.

In Oklahoma, same sex marriage is legal. Williams and Wilson have the same rights as every married couple.

Their names are both on the baby’s birth certificate as mother and mother.

Kris Williams. (KFOR)

“It’s pretty simple,” said attorney Robyn Hoplins. “That’s black and white, and so I’m not sure why we are getting caught up in the gray.”

The gray is an ugly divorce making its way through district court.

Earlier this year, Wilson asked the court to remove Williams from the birth certificate.

Judge Lynne McGuire ruled Williams “failed to pursue a legal remedy to establish parental rights.”

Even though Williams was on the baby’s birth certificate, the judge ruled she should have adopted her own child.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Hopkins. “It’s not a question about what the divorce is. This isn’t about the divorce case at all. We’re not talking about assets. We’re not talking about marital property, separate property. We’re talking about the custody of a child that was born of that marriage.”

Williams hasn’t seen her son in 19 weeks.

“I want people to know that that it’s not just the LGBTQ community that’s vulnerable in this,” Williams said. “We have other families who can’t have biological children and use donors as a means to to have families. I think it’s horrible that we have to take an extra step in order to solidify our space for us to be legally connected to our children.”

Wilson filed a Victim Protection Order against Williams late last year. She was in court Thursday and refused to answer any questions about why she filed to have her estranged wife removed.

More Popular Stories on WGNTV.com :

Both sides were be back in court Friday in front of Judge Lynne McGuire, on a motion to reconsider her original finding.

KFOR tried to speak to Wilson’s attorney, Seth Von Tunglen, who was in court Thursday with his client. Von Tunglen said his court filings speak for themselves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Family raises questions after man Tased, injured amid traffic stop

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The family of a Michigan City, Indiana man who was seriously injured amid his arrest is questioning the tactics deployed by police. Tahir Kelly went live on Facebook from Franciscan Hospital after an encounter with Michigan City, Indiana police.   Graphic video shows Kelly’s face, fractured after a run-in with Michigan City […]
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WGN News

Boy, 4, shot in head on South Side, police say

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in good condition after he was shot in the head on the city’s South Side. A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told WGN the incident was an accident. Police said the shooting happened in the 8200 block of S. Green around 10 p.m. Thursday. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma County, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Mail

Mother who was advised to terminate her pregnancy because her daughter with spina bifida would 'never lead a normal life' reveals she's defied doctors' predictions and is now learning to walk

A toddler born with spina bifida who underwent spinal surgery while still inside her mother's womb has defied the odds and is now learning to walk. Lacey Grace Bower's parents, Michelle and Michael Bower, were urged to terminate her pregnancy when they received her diagnosis after her 20-week scan. But...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebekah Wilson
TheDailyBeast

Grandma Kills 3-Year-Old She Just Adopted in Tragic Accident

A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl who ran out of the house to greet her grandmother while she was parking the car was pinned and killed in a tragic accident. Police say the 46-year-old driver, who had just adopted her granddaughter, did not see her run to the car and open the door. Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said the child was then pinned between the open door and a tree as the grandmother continued parking in reverse. When she realized what happened, she jumped out and was injured trying to help the girl. “It’s an absolute tragedy, there’s nothing more to be said about it,” Pace told Fox29. “It’s not something that was intentional in any way, it was just a tragic set of circumstances that lead to the death of this poor, innocent little girl.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Sex Marriage#Kfor
SheKnows

Pregnant Wife Bans Husband From Delivery Room After Baby Name Divides Family. Is She Justified?

Click here to read the full article. A pregnant woman has banned her husband — and her in-laws — from the delivery room after a baby name debate spiraled. Choosing your baby’s name is a heavy decision; couples will deliberate, and even disagree, on the topic. But opening up the debate to extended family members is messy, as a woman on Reddit learned. “In my husband’s family, there is a tradition of naming a baby before it is born,” she explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” vertical. “The name is embroidered onto a blanket that has been passed down from generation...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Mom Forces Daughter to Speed Up Funeral of Newborn

Is it ever appropriate to force someone to grieve more quickly?. Death is a heartbreaking tragedy to work through. For those left behind, they need time to mourn and find closure for the death of their loved ones. And with over 7 million people passing away in the US every year, this isn't an uncommon circumstance to deal with.
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy