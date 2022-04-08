ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Masters continues, Tiger still in the mix

By Sports Daily
 1 day ago

Wow, not far back after round 1 is Tiger Woods. Not far removed from a horrible injury that could have cost him his leg. Some Masters talk on a Friday Sports Daily with Bruce and Jacob.

The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Could be Your Best Day 2 Bet at The Masters

Rory McIlroy started the week at 20/1 to win The Masters; standing just one major championship away from the career grand slam. While his first day's score ended up fine, firing a ____ shots back of _____ for the top spot, now might be an ideal time to buy low on McIlroy's odds at WynnBET Sportsbook heading into Round 2.
GOLF
WSAV News 3

Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler strolled off Augusta National with both hands in his pockets as if he had just finished a casual round at home in the late afternoon. The Masters was anything but that Friday. The wind roaring through the Georgia pines gave Tiger Woods and so many others all they could […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Pro cold-shanks, knocks over caddie, scares patron — and tips his cap

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Come for the cold shank. Stay for the response. There’s Luke List and his caddie, Jeffrey Willett. They’re stationed to the right of the greenside bunker on the par-5 15th on Thursday at Augusta National. They immediately duck when a stray darts over their heads, their reaction so sudden that Willett topples backward.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Record $2.7 million prize awaits winner of this year’s Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy. And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters. Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition. Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Scottie Scheffler’s Dominance At The Masters Today

Scottie Scheffler has stayed red-hot during the Masters. After draining birdies on the 12th and 13th holes, Scheffler has jumped to a three-stroke lead over the field at 6-under. The PGA Tour’s top-ranked golfer could enter the weekend in the driver’s seat to take home his third win or fifth two-top placement in his last 10 Tour events.
GOLF
