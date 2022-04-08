ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Take your golf swing to the next level with this smartphone training system

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28N9CS_0f3VuluO00

Summer is just around the corner, which means you'll be likely to hit the green more and more in the near future. And while you can carry your own during a game of golf with your friends you could always work on that swing. But unless you have a professional golfer with you showing you where you're going wrong, it's really hard to get better.

Even if you're not trying to play pro golf, there's nothing wrong with trying to strengthen your skills on the green, and instead of paying an expensive teacher, this Caddie View Golf Training System is exactly what you need to take your game up a notch. Made by actual golfers for golfers, this advanced training program uses today's best sensor technology to help you pinpoint your weak points and improve upon them.

While the Caddie View Golf Training System is high-tech, it's nothing to be intimidated by. Simply take it with you to the golf course and set the phone up on its tripod stand, which features a patented geared system that ensures the angle is just right to capture your moves. And since you can extend it up to 36 inches, it's perfect for every shot. And you can control everything with the remote control that you can conveniently hang on your belt, hat, or pants, complete with a Bluetooth range of 10 to 25 feet.

And once you've captured your swing, the real magic happens in the Caddie View app. There you'll be able to watch your moves from an angle you'd never be able to otherwise, tracing your ball's parabola to really see how your shot works. You'll even have the ability to compare side by side swings with PGA professionals to really see where you can improve. It's no wonder the training app earned an impressive 5/5 stars on its website.

Get the Caddie View Golf Training System: Stick, Control, & App in black, white grey , or grey for just $69.99.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

Discover more top-rated products from Audacy Shop
This LED floor lamp will upgrade any room and is now more than 50% off
Never miss a deal on affordable airfares with this subscription to Dollar Flight Club
This anti-snoring device will help you - and your partner - get a good night’s sleep again
Make the most of your team’s Apple products with this mobile device management platform
This compact and portable gadget will clean up your workspace, car, and more for less than $15
Land the job you want with this resume and career search asset bundle
Raise your glass! Get 15 premium bottles of wine for $85
Get personalized health insights with this highly-rated DNA test kit
Transform any room into a haven with this aroma diffuser set
Stay organized and simplify your workflow with this easy-to-use database platform
Never lose your way with this futuristic smartphone navigation display
Save big on your favorite restaurants with this eGift card worth $100 for only $18
Save 30% on diagramming software during this massive digital sale
This portable monitor changes the way you watch shows and it's now on sale
April showers are no match for this strong, compact, and lightweight umbrella
Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels' top-rated fitness app will whip you into shape in time for summer
Meet your fitness goals with this discounted Moviing Online subscription
Perfect your golf swing for a discount with this innovative simulator
Build strength and flexibility with this innovative back-stretching bench
Save big on this acclaimed cordless vacuum
Start your journey to be a professional music producer with Punkademic's eLearning subscription
Keep your AirPods clean with this ingenious tool
The best eco-friendly products to make spring cleaning your home easier in 2022
Get access to over 700 voices in this text-to-talk subscription
This premium Microsoft Office training bundle and lifetime license is deeply discounted right now
This life insurance provider makes getting covered easier
10 discounted gardening products to get you planting this spring
Head back to the office with savings on this sleek and layered lunch box
This small but powerful Bluetooth speaker is 50% off right now
Show your beard some love with this premium facial hair care collection
This digital highlighter copies and pastes text from the page to any screen
This Kickstarter-funded heated jacket will keep you warm and stylish
Soothe your muscles with this game-changing massage device
Save more than 50% on a lifetime subscription to Babbel’s language learning platform
These chef-crafted mushroom-multi gummies help restore your body’s natural balance
This fitness platform will revolutionize your at-home workouts and is now 30% off
Get a Sam's Club membership, $10 gift card, and more for $20
Impress your dentist with the Mouth Armor Sonic Toothbrush and Water Flosser
Make tax season easier with savings on these 10 helpful programs
Get this high-end Echelon fitness bike at a drastically reduced price
Gear up for tax season with must-have cryptocurrency tax filing software
Stay prepared with this weather alert radio for more than 50% off its regular price
Relax after a long day with these luxurious bath teas
This portable, game-changing touchscreen monitor is more than 50% off its regular price
With over 16 million hues, this lamp will give off good vibes in any room
Channel your inner songwriter with these discounted music classes
G et up to 25 hours of listening time with these stellar wireless earbuds
Make sure your pet is well covered with insurance as low as $10 a month
Get your business in order with savings on these financing and accounting e-courses
These discounted and breathable bamboo sheets also have deep side pockets
Learn to build wealth with real estate using this ultimate e-learning bundle

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

Take Your Training to the Next Level With G-SHOCK MOVE Burning Red Series Watches

This article was produced in partnership with G-SHOCK. Brains and brawn abound with the new G-SHOCK MOVE Burning Red Series lineup of innovative fitness watches. The upgrade introduces a fiery red colorway to the popular GBD200, GBA900, and GBDH1000 models. Beyond eye-catching aesthetics, the G-SHOCK MOVE lineup pairs legendary toughness with advanced workout-tracking capabilities—an ideal choice for fitness enthusiasts looking to take their training to the next level.
LIFESTYLE
Golf.com

This new device will help you find Tour-level lag in your swing

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jillian Michaels
The Staten Island Advance

NYC gym owners take training to the next level with innovative app to track and monitor fitness

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As a strength and conditioning coach with more than two decades of experience, Gary Miller’s goal is to make training fun. Sled pulls, farmer carries, keg lifts, kettlebell snatches and more -- his cache of functional movements are designed to build speed, encourage agility and improve cardiovascular health. Challenging? Yes. Boring? No.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

Lucid Takes Autonomous Driving To The Next Level

Lucid Motors has announced that its clever DreamDrive Pro driver-assistance system is set to offer even more features in the near future. This will be built upon Nvidia's Drive Hyperion technology, already available in the striking Lucid Air. The 32 sensor strong assistance system boasts 14 cameras, along with 1 lidar, 5 radar, and 12 ultrasonic units.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

The new Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan takes cooling to the next level

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author. Nobody likes being overly hot. Sure, feeling the sun on your skin has its perks, especially if you’re just coming out of a long winter. But having to sit in your own sweat and just feeling uncomfortable isn’t anybody’s idea of a fun day. When you’re sitting inside and want to escape the heat, you need to have the right equipment in your home. The new Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan is something you need to check out.
ELECTRONICS
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy