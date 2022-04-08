Take your golf swing to the next level with this smartphone training system

Summer is just around the corner, which means you'll be likely to hit the green more and more in the near future. And while you can carry your own during a game of golf with your friends you could always work on that swing. But unless you have a professional golfer with you showing you where you're going wrong, it's really hard to get better.

Even if you're not trying to play pro golf, there's nothing wrong with trying to strengthen your skills on the green, and instead of paying an expensive teacher, this Caddie View Golf Training System is exactly what you need to take your game up a notch. Made by actual golfers for golfers, this advanced training program uses today's best sensor technology to help you pinpoint your weak points and improve upon them.

While the Caddie View Golf Training System is high-tech, it's nothing to be intimidated by. Simply take it with you to the golf course and set the phone up on its tripod stand, which features a patented geared system that ensures the angle is just right to capture your moves. And since you can extend it up to 36 inches, it's perfect for every shot. And you can control everything with the remote control that you can conveniently hang on your belt, hat, or pants, complete with a Bluetooth range of 10 to 25 feet.

And once you've captured your swing, the real magic happens in the Caddie View app. There you'll be able to watch your moves from an angle you'd never be able to otherwise, tracing your ball's parabola to really see how your shot works. You'll even have the ability to compare side by side swings with PGA professionals to really see where you can improve. It's no wonder the training app earned an impressive 5/5 stars on its website.

Get the Caddie View Golf Training System: Stick, Control, & App in black, white grey , or grey for just $69.99.

Audacy may earn commission for products purchased via affiliate links. Prices subject to change.

