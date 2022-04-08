ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Anointed for the Three-Fold Mission of Christ”

sfarchdiocese.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been said that oil is the lifeblood of our economy. We certainly are feeling that quite acutely now, with the sharp increase in oil prices that is bringing more pain at the pump! The oil in this case is petroleum, and while we gauge its value every time we...

sfarchdiocese.org

Comments / 0

The Uvalde Leader-News

Christ was sacrificed as our Passover lamb

1 Corinthians 5:7-9 Get rid of the old leaven that you may be a new unleavened batch, as you really are. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Therefore let us keep the feast. As we’ve entered lent season, let us commemorate the feast of Passover to remind us...
UVALDE, TX
The Daily Sentinel

Easter Parade to present life of Christ

POINT PLEASANT — One of the most unique parades in the area will return next month, presenting a panoramic view of the Easter Story by local churches. The annual Mason County Easter Parade, which portrays the life of Jesus Christ from birth to ascension, takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 on Main Street in Point Pleasant. The parade includes local churches creating floats and walking, living dramas to portray the life, struggles, death and resurrection of Jesus.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Hanford Sentinel

The paradox of life in Christ | Steve Swartz

“Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” Believe it or not, that was basically what the church of the city of Corinth told the Apostle Paul in the spring of A.D. 56. This was tragic because this was a church that Paul himself had founded just six years earlier. What got them to that point? Basically, Paul called some of the members out on sexual sin that was going unchecked in the church, and in multiple ways, they did not respond well. He visited them, they rejected him, and they sent him on his way. He wrote them a letter confronting this sin once again in love. And this time, he had to wait to find out what happened. His co-worker, Titus, had been sent to ascertain how the church was doing and was supposed to meet Paul in the city of Troas. But when Paul arrived in Troas, Titus wasn’t there (Acts 20; 2 Corinthians 2).
RELIGION
Lockhaven Express

Walnut Street Church of Christ welcomes visitors to worship

The Walnut Street Church of Christ is a small congregation of Christian Believers located at 714 Walnut St. in Lock Haven. Sunday morning services are from 9:30-10:45 a.m. where we sing gospel hymns acapella, read the Holy Scriptures from the Bible, and remember the sacrifice of Jesus by partaking of the Lord’s Supper. We welcome visitors and invite all to come worship with us! Call 570-660-5575 for questions or visit our website at http://walnutstreetchurchofchrist.webs.com.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
South Ark Daily

Monticello Church Of Christ Welcomes New Minister

We would like to introduce to you our new minister Josh Walker! Josh comes to us from Memphis, TN along with his wife Karli and their three children Gemma, Gunnar, and Gentri. Josh and family will be joining us officially on June 26, 2022. We are excited for the journey ahead as we continue to seek and know God!
MONTICELLO, AR

