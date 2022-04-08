ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, MO

Lebanon baseball wins fourth game in a row

By ALEX BOYER • ALEX@LACLEDERECORD.COM
Laclede Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a struggling start to the spring season, the Lebanon High School baseball team is finding its rhythm after two Ozark Conference wins...

www.laclederecord.com

Comments / 1

Related
Hutch Post

Hutch High Baseball swept by Campus

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team was swept by Campus on Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field 11-2 and 14-0 in 5 innings. Hutchinson (1-5) fell behind early in game one and couldn't come back in an 11-2 loss to Haysville Campus on Friday. Haysville Campus scored on a single by Jake Jost and a fielder's choice by Caleb Smith in the second inning.. Hutch lost despite out-hitting Haysville Campus ten to five. In the second inning, Haysville Campus got their offense started. Haysville Campus scored one run when Jost singled. Haysville Campus broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Ian Davis, Aidan Williams, Grady Clements, and Christian Sicard each drove in runs during the inning. Jacob Vulgamore was the winning pitcher for Haysville Campus. Vulgamore lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero. Kyan Caudillo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.. Maliki Miller took the loss for the Salthawks . Miller surrendered four runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings.. The Salthawks totaled ten hits in the game. Carter Morgan, Kinser Newquist , and Caiden Beavers each racked up multiple hits for Hutchinson. Beavers, Newquist , and Morgan each managed two hits to lead the Salthawks.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Laclede Record

Lebanon tennis defeats Camdenton, hosts tournament

The Lebanon High School tennis team defeated the Camdenton Lakers on Tuesday night, 5-4. With the match on the line, Hayden Starnes won his singles match at the No. 5 spot over Jebediah Flynn 8-6 to clinch the match. “Hayden played fantastic tennis,” head coach Ron Crowell said. “With the match on the line, he came up clutch and we were able to pull a win out over our rival.” The ‘Jackets (3-5 overall) performed well in doubles play, winning two out of three matches. Easton Cromer and Ethan Fisher teamed up at No. 1 doubles to defeat Clay Bernhard and Ryder Pitts 8-3. Dathon Durbin and Starnes won at No. 2 doubles 8-3 over Levin Dunahee and Flynn. In singles play, Fisher won at No. 2 singles over Pitts, 8-3. Durbin had a big win over Dunahee 8-4 to help with the match score. JV winners included Hicks/Woodcock (6-4), Owen/Slavens (7-5), and Austin Garrison (7-5). At the JV tournament in Bolivar on Wednesday, Jacob Slavens, Michael Owen, and Garrison/Roberts won second place, respectively. Kasey Hicks, Kaden Roberts, Garrison, Ben Nelson, Kaleb Massey, Blackburn/Mizer, and Degand/Ruble took third. At the Lebanon varsity tournament on Thursday, Ethan Fisher and Cromer placed second in the No.1 doubles flight while Fisher won first in the No. 2 singles flight. Case Warson took home first in the No. 5 singles flight. Overall, Lebanon took third out of four teams with Waynesville coming in first and Osage finishing second. The ‘Jackets beat Willow Springs 9-0 while losing to Osage (7-2) and Waynesville (6-3). “We had a great win over Willow Springs to finish the day after tough losses to Osage and Waynesville,” said Crowell. “Case Warson had a great day finishing 3-0 in singles. Ethan Fisher continues to impress with huge wins over Waynesville and Willow Springs. Ethan Fisher and Easton Cromer also had a big day in doubles with wins over Osage and Willow Springs. Kasey Hicks had wins over Willow Springs in singles and doubles after filling in due to an injury. He did a fantastic job.”
LEBANON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Lebanon, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
County
Camden County, MO
Camdenton, MO
Sports
Camdenton, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Sports
Lebanon, MO
Sports
City
Camdenton, MO
Laclede Record

Coach Overstreet: LHS golf team off to a solid start

The Lebanon High School golf team entered the spring with high expectations, with a young group leading the way for the ‘Jackets this spring. According to head coach Trey Overstreet, the team has done a great job through three tournaments over the past four days. The team competed at the Bolivar Invitational on Monday, Camdenton Invitational on Wednesday, and the Seymour Invitational on Thursday. “Proud of the boys and the grit they showed throughout a long week of golf,” Overstreet said. “54 holes in four days to kick the season off is never easy, and then you add in two tough courses in Silo and Lake Valley and two days of brutal conditions Wednesday and Thursday, and it was a real grind this week.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy