ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Royals agree with All-Star Merrifield on restructured deal

By Ap News
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gKZzq_0f3VtD3b00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — All-Star outfielder Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a restructured contract late Wednesday in which the club exercised its option for next season and the two sides added a mutual option for 2024.

Merrifield, who made his second All-Star team last season, will earn $7 million this season and $2.75 million in 2023, a figure that would escalate by $4 million if he spends 109 days or fewer on the injured list this season. The mutual option is for $18 million with a $500,000 buyout.

The 33-year-old Merrifield hit .277 with an American League-leading 40 stolen bases and 42 doubles last season, becoming the first player since Charlie Gehringer in 1929 to lead the AL in both categories. Merrifield also had 40-plus doubles and 40-plus steals in 2018, making him one of seven players in big league history with at least two such seasons.

Merrifield’s value to the Royals is more than just his bat and base running ability. One of baseball’s most versatile players, Merrifield is also capable of playing first base, second base and third base along with all three outfield positions.

MLB is finally back! Click here to grab all the newest team merch!

The growth of second baseman Nicky Lopez last season, and the arrival of top prospect Bobby Witt Jr. at third base this season, means Merrifield will play mostly in the outfield again. That is where he’ll start Thursday’s opener against Cleveland, extending his club record — and the longest active streak in the majors — to 470 consecutive games played.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Twins, Padres Agree To Trade For All-Star Pitcher

Right before Opening Day on Thursday, the San Diego Padres made a significant trade with the Minnesota Twins. The Padres acquired All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker in exchange for right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagan. According to multiple reports, the Padres will also receive $6.6 million...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Greinke, Witt Jr. Lead Royals to Opening Day Win

After a long offseason that featured everything ranging from a collective bargaining lockout to a reunion with an old friend, the Kansas City Royals took the field in front of the home crowd on Thursday for Opening Day. In an American League Central battle against the Cleveland Guardians, offense was hard to come by until late in the outing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
thecomeback.com

Nets release veteran forward, NBA world reacts

The Brooklyn Nets are currently 8th in the Eastern Conference and will be playing in the NBA play-in tournament next week. There is still some wiggle room as to what seed they will end up at, but the team’s two remaining regular-season games will help them get prepared for postseason play.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whit Merrifield
ClutchPoints

3 reasons why Chris Paddack trade from Padres to Twins will revive career

The San Diego Padres and Minnesota Twins each made last-minute tweaks to their respective rosters with a trade on Opening Day, as San Diego agreed to send starting pitcher Chris Paddack and relief pitcher Emilio Pagan to the Twins in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. Paddack, who burst onto the scene as a rookie but has struggled in each of the last two seasons, seemed to be a problem that the Padres couldn’t fix. However, the Twins, who currently have pitching guru Wes Johnson on their staff, have gotten ace-level production out of multiple starters in the last few years. Pitching in a potentially weaker division with a secret weapon he discovered last season, why couldn’t Paddack revive his career under the tutelage of Johnson? The Twins are certainly banking on it, which is why they were so willing to deal their only proven bullpen option in Rogers. However, it’s ultimately up to Paddack to put the work in and rediscover his strong form from 2019. That said, here are three reasons why he will do just that after his trade from the Padres to the Twins.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KCTV 5

Witt a debut! Royals rookie stars in 3-1 win over Guardians

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. capped his highly anticipated big league debut with his first hit, a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 victory over the rechristened Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. Andrew Benintendi drove in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX43.com

Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak sidelined by broken hand

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak, whose resurgence in spring training had fans feeling optimistic about his potential for the season, will miss at least six weeks after suffering a broken hand, according to numerous reports. Moniak was hit by a pitch in the Phillies' final exhibition game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witt#Ap#The Kansas City Royals#American
610 Sports Radio

610 Sports Radio

Houston, TX
17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610

Comments / 0

Community Policy