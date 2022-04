If there is one place in California local water mavens watch to foretell the future — it’s Shasta Dam in Northern California. The headwaters of the 1933-designed Central Valley Project, the reservoir feeds both the mighty Sacramento River and Bay Delta region and also connects to a series of canals, aqueducts and pump plants. They importantly feed the more water-scarce region of Central California. The crown jewel of this system is Shasta Lake with a capacity of more than 4.5 million acre-feet of water. There is just 1.7 mil/ af now. It’s the biggest reservoir in California, compared to Folsom Lake with a capacity of less than 1 million acre-feet.

KINGS COUNTY, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO