Phillips O'Brien, Strategic Studies Professor at the University of St. Andrews, joins Lawrence O’Donnell with his assessment of what’s going wrong for Russian troops invading Ukraine, saying they started a campaign with “no idea what they were taking on” and says Russia needs to reconsider everything they’re doing to win this war, “but what we don’t see is them understanding that.”March 23, 2022.

POLITICS ・ 18 DAYS AGO