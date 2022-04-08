ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jackie Bradley Jr. playing right field Friday for Red Sox opener

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is starting in right field and hitting eighth on Friday afternoon against right-hander Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees....

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Gio Urshela cleaning up Friday in Twins debut

Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is starting on third base and batting cleanup on Friday afternoon against left-hander Robbie Ray and the Seattle Mariners. Urshela is expected to primarily work out of the bottom of the Twins' order, but the right-handed hitter is on cleanup duty versus Seattle's southpaw. Luis Arraez is out of the lineup on Friday. Minnesota's full season-opening lineup: Byron Buxton CF, Carlos Correa SS, Jorge Polanco 2B, Urshela 3B, Miguel Sano 1B, Alex Kirilloff LF, Gary Sanchez DH, Ryan Jeffers C, Max Kepler RF. Joe Ryan is starting on the bump for the Twins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pitcher, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

Red Sox get more bad news after loss to Yankees

Injury news is some of the worst news in sports and the Boston Red Sox were dealt some less than ideal injury news following their loss to the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox aren’t having a great day. First they lost on the road against the New York Yankees. That alone is probably pretty bad on its own in its own right, but then once you add in some injury news and things get a good bit worse for Boston fans.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols starting at DH for Cardinals on Opening Day

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth on Thursday versus right-hander J.T. Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will make his 22nd consecutive Opening Day start on Thursday in his first game back with the Cardinals since 2011. St. Louis' full lineup on Thursday: Dylan Carlson RF, Paul Goldschmidt 1B, Tyler O’Neill LF, Nolan Arenado 3B, Pujols DH, Paul DeJong SS, Yadier Molina C, Harrison Bader CF, Tommy Edman 2B. Adam Wainwright is throwing for the Cardinals.
MLB
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Set Opening Day Roster

Today's a magical day! It's Opening Day for the Red Sox! After a long and acrimonious winter, and a shortened Spring Training, we're finally ready to PLAY BALL! After yesterday's weather postponement the Red Sox are opening the 2022 Regular Season at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees. The...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Christian Arroyo
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Yardbarker

Red Sox lose Ralph Garza Jr. on waivers to Rays

Garza Jr., who celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, was originally claimed off waivers by the Sox on March 24 after being designated for assignment by the Twins two days prior. Boston immediately optioned Garza Jr. to Triple-A Worcester upon acquiring him from Minnesota. The righty travelled with the WooSox...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 9 (Don't Expect Pitching Duel in The Bronx)

The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mike Trout (illness) hitting second for Angels on Opening Day

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (illness) is starting in center field and hitting second on Opening Day versus left-hander Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros. Trout sat out the Angels' final two spring training games due to an illness, but he's good to go for the start of the season. The full Opening Day lineup for the Halos: Shohei Ohtani P, Trout CF, Anthony Rendon 3B, Matt Duffy 2B, Jo Adell LF, Jared Walsh 1B, Max Stassi C, Brandon Marsh RF, David Fletcher SS.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian Vazquez#The New York Yankees#Yanks#Xander Bogaerts Ss#Rf#The Red Sox
numberfire.com

Jace Peterson not in Brewers' Saturday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Peterson is being replaced at third base by Mike Brosseau versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 2 plate appearances this season, Peterson has a .500 OPS and 1 stolen base.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Travis Jankowski in left field for Mets on Saturday

New York Mets outfielder Travis Jankowski is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Jankowski will make his second appearance this season after Mark Canha was benched in Washington. In a matchup against right-hander Joan Adon, our models project Jankowski to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi batting third for Rays on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Ji-Man Choi is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Choi will start at first base on Saturday and bat third versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. Harold Ramirez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Choi for 12.0 FanDuel points on...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura starting for Milwaukee on Saturday

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the lineup versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. Our models project Hiura for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks not in Yankees' Saturday lineup

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Hicks is being replaced in center field by Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta. In 5 plate appearances this season, Hicks has a .250 batting average with a .650 OPS.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Cooper Hummel not in Diamondbacks' Saturday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Cooper Hummel is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Hummel is being replaced at designated hitter by Seth Beer versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 5 plate appearances this season, Hummel has a .200 OPS.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Aramis Garcia starting Saturday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds catcher Aramis Garcia will start Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Garcia is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Kyle Wright. Our models project Garcia for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.7...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy