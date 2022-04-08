ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Proposed flood maps pose risks to Ithaca home values

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — New flood maps could cause Ithaca home values to sink....

The Conversation U.S.

Coastal home buyers are ignoring rising flood risks, despite clear warnings and rising insurance premiums

Apollo Beach, Florida, is a maze of canals lined with hundreds of houses perched right near the water’s edge. The whole community, just south of Tampa, is only about 3 feet above sea level, meaning it’s at risk from storm surge as sea levels rise. Homebuyers along the U.S. coasts can check each property’s flood risk as easily as they check the size of the bedrooms – most coastal real estate listings now include future flood risk details that take climate change into account. In Apollo Beach, for example, many of the properties are at least 9 out of 10 on...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
KAAL-TV

Proposed redistricting map ready to be recommended to City Council

(ABC 6 News) - The City of Rochester is prepared to present the city council with its proposed redistricting map. This proposed map encompasses features and feedback from the four draft maps previously created and published. The City Council will hear from City teammates initially on March 21, 2022, and then act on the proposed map during a special meeting on March 24, 2022.
ROCHESTER, MN
North Country Public Radio

DEC releases new flood maps for Lake Ontario

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has released new flood maps for Lake Ontario. The DEC created the maps to help local officials to better prepare for high water events. Information from U. S. Geological Survey (USGS) gauges in the lake was used to create the charts which...
ENVIRONMENT
Ithaca, NY
Business
Ithaca, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
Jake Wells

Will Another Stimulus Payment Be Coming In 2022?

Hand out holding stack of cashPhotos by Pictures Of Money (Creative Commons) Did you know that consumer prices are up 7.5 percent since January 2022? (source) Yes, that's less than two months at the time of publishing. I know what you're thinking: is more stimulus money coming from the government this year?
CLEVELAND, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: States get ready to spend stimulus funds

Iowa saw a $2.7 billion dollar stimulus payout and planned its spending over a year ago. The plans are finally happening.\. The reason for delaying the spending was due to the vague language used in the federal legislation. Some areas even rejected the funding in the state because they did...
IOWA STATE
#Insurance
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

State: Nursing Home Residents to Be Moved Due to Violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department's commissioner,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
News 12

New Jersey dries out from major flooding around the state

Heavy rain Thursday night put parts of New Jersey underwater with major flooding near the state’s rivers. The Boys and Girls Club in Lodi had to be closed on Friday due to flooding. The building is close to the Saddle River. Water was still receding from the parking lot on Friday afternoon. News 12 was told the basement of the club was filled with water.
LODI, NJ
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures in Capital Region from flooding

Heavy rain hit the Capital Region over the past 24 hours, and multiple roads in the area are closed because of flooding. Below is a list of every road closure News10 has for the Capital Region. This post will be updated throughout the morning as more roads will close and reopen
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: FEMA will provide millions in flood assistance funds to 4 states affected by Hurricane Ida

The Biden administration is announcing a new $60 million federal grant initiative to help flood-prone homeowners in four states devastated by Hurricane Ida last summer. Starting on April 1, homeowners in Louisiana, Mississippi, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will be able to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to either rebuild or sell homes that have been flooded multiple times.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

Overnight flood rips through Lake George hotel lot

Heavy rainfall means heavy water flow along tributaries of all shapes, sizes and paths. In the village and town of Lake George, many of those tributaries pass under or through private properties on their way to the lake. The Lakefront Terrace Resort operates by one of those tributaries, and on Friday morning, its owners woke up to the last consequence that they would have ever wanted to face.
LAKE GEORGE, NY

