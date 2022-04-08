2022 MPA Principal’s award recipients, GBCC hosts open house: Seacoast education news

Traip Academy announces 2022 MPA Principal’s award recipient

KITTERY, Maine — Lily Watts, a senior at Traip Academy, will receive the 2022 Maine Principal's Award. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship. Watts is the daughter of Brenda Bladen and Joseph Watts of Kittery.

Principal John Drisko commented that “Lily is an outstanding student and community member. She is enthusiastic, dedicated, compassionate, honest and curious about anything she does.” Watts has excelled academically and taken numerous courses beyond the walls of Traip Academy at the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire. She has been a four year member of the Student Council and this year has served as its president. Watts is a member of the National Honor Society and the Kittery Climate Action Committee. She is Co-founder of the Traip Sustainability Club as well as a continuing member of the Civil Rights Team. She received a national scholarship to travel to Japan for two weeks in 2019. Most recently, she has served as the student representative to the School District Visioning Committee. Drisko added, “There are few students in my career who have had the academic record and community involvement of Lily. On top of that, she is a wonderful person. I am honored to select her for the Maine Principal’s Award this year.”

The Principal's Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine's school administrators. The award was established in 1985.

Sanford High School announces 2022 MPA Principal’s Award recipient

SANFORD, Maine — Isabella Farrington of Sanford, Maine, a senior at Sanford High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 MPA Principal's Award, Principal Matthew Petermann announced today. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship.

“Isabella is an amazingly talented student who is involved in many different ways here at Sanford High School. She has been an active student member of the Sanford School Committee, involved in our theater program, and in athletics while maintaining high productivity in all of her classes. This hard working student is a role model for our underclassmen and we are extremely proud that she has been selected for this prestigious award.”

Farrington, Principal Petermann and other award winners and their principals will participated in a Live Virtual Scholarship Drawing Event on Friday, April 1. Ten $1,000 scholarships were drawn in the names of former Maine Principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators. Congratulations Bella!

Noble High School announces 2022 MPA Principal's Award recipient

BERWICK, Maine — Noble High School Principal, AJ Dufort, is proud to announce that the 2022 Maine Principals Association Award will be presented to senior, Lily Smith. Each year schools in Maine are able to select one student to receive the award that is based on academic achievement, outstanding school citizenship, and leadership. “Lily is an outstanding student and a quiet leader in our building that leads by example. We are incredibly proud of her achievements at Noble High School and will be excited to see her accomplishments moving forward,” noted Dufort.

Smith has challenged herself academically by taking four AP level courses during her time at Noble. She is also completing Spanish V this spring, and has demonstrated a very strong work ethic in these rigorous courses, which is exemplified by having a 4.086 grade point average.

Smith’s passion is dance and she has performed a variety of styles during her 15 years with Brixham Danceworks. In addition to her dance accomplishments, she has also helped the next generation of dancers by being an assistant for youngsters just beginning in ballet. Also, she frequently helps at shows and is always willing to step in whenever it is needed.

At Noble High School, she has excelled as a Spanish Mentor volunteering with first through third graders at the Hussey School, as a member of the Spanish Honor Society, and as a member of the National Honor Society. Plus, she has been a three year varsity contributor on the lacrosse team. Smith’s school counselor, Tim Lounsbury, noted “Lily is not only one of the top students in this year’s senior class, she is one of the top students I have had the pleasure of working with in my 30 years as a guidance counselor.”

Smith resides in Berwick and is the daughter of Daryn and Amy Smith. She has an older brother, Jacob and an older sister, Mia. Smith has already been accepted to a number of colleges that she has applied to, but is still deciding what will be the best fit for next year.

Great Bay Community College hosts open house at Rochester Campus April 14

ROCHESTER — On Thursday, April 14, an in-person, on campus open house will be held at GBCC’s Rochester campus at 5 Milton Road from 4 to 6 p.m. The event will provide information on the education, training, and career pathways of the in hands-on manufacturing and technical programs available at Great Bay Community College’s Rochester campus. The event is open to anyone interested in manufacturing and technical skills pathways, including businesses in need of workforce training and development opportunities.

A representative from the College’s Business and Training Center will also be at the event to answer questions on Great Bay’s short-term training and professional development programs. Attendees can speak with admissions counselors and faculty, tour the campus, labs and get info on programs including Computer Numeric Control Machining, Nondestructive Testing, Welding, Automotive Technologies and Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair. For students interested specifically in the Automotive Technology program, they can also meet faculty and tour the Auto lab, located near the campus at the Richard W. Creteau Center at Spaulding High School. They are asked first to check in at GBCC’s Rochester campus.

To register or for more information, visit https://ccsnh.secure.force.com/events#/esr?eid=a126R000008SUHDQA4 .

