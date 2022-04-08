ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittery, ME

2022 MPA Principal’s award recipients, GBCC hosts open house: Seacoast education news

By Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 1 day ago

Traip Academy announces 2022 MPA Principal’s award recipient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuJ1Q_0f3VqMBB00

KITTERY, Maine — Lily Watts, a senior at Traip Academy, will receive the 2022 Maine Principal's Award.  The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals’ Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship. Watts is the daughter of Brenda Bladen and Joseph Watts of Kittery.

Principal John Drisko commented that “Lily is an outstanding student and community member. She is enthusiastic, dedicated, compassionate, honest and curious about anything she does.” Watts has excelled academically and taken numerous courses beyond the walls of Traip Academy at the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire. She has been a four year member of the Student Council and this year has served as its president. Watts is a member of the National Honor Society and the Kittery Climate Action Committee. She is Co-founder of the Traip Sustainability Club as well as a continuing member of the Civil Rights Team. She received a national scholarship to travel to Japan for two weeks in 2019. Most recently, she has served as the student representative to the School District Visioning Committee. Drisko added, “There are few students in my career who have had the academic record and community involvement of Lily. On top of that, she is a wonderful person. I am honored to select her for the Maine Principal’s Award this year.”

The Principal's Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine's school administrators.  The award was established in 1985.

Sanford High School announces 2022 MPA Principal’s Award recipient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OJgnU_0f3VqMBB00

SANFORD, Maine — Isabella Farrington of Sanford, Maine, a senior at Sanford High School, has been selected to receive the 2022 MPA Principal's Award, Principal Matthew Petermann announced today. The award, sponsored by the Maine Principals' Association, is given in recognition of a high school senior's academic achievement and citizenship.

“Isabella is an amazingly talented student who is involved in many different ways here at Sanford High School. She has been an active student member of the Sanford School Committee, involved in our theater program, and in athletics while maintaining high productivity in all of her classes. This hard working student is a role model for our underclassmen and we are extremely proud that she has been selected for this prestigious award.”

Farrington, Principal Petermann and other award winners and their principals will participated in a Live Virtual Scholarship Drawing Event on Friday, April 1. Ten $1,000 scholarships were drawn in the names of former Maine Principals and MPA Executive Directors: Horace O. McGowan, Richard W. Tyler, and Richard A. Durost.

The Principal’s Award is presented in more than 100 Maine public and private high schools by member principals of the MPA, the professional association which represents Maine’s school administrators. Congratulations Bella!

Noble High School announces 2022 MPA Principal's Award recipient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323LGu_0f3VqMBB00

BERWICK, Maine — Noble High School Principal, AJ Dufort, is proud to announce that the 2022 Maine Principals Association Award will be presented to senior, Lily Smith. Each year schools in Maine are able to select one student to receive the award that is based on academic achievement, outstanding school citizenship, and leadership. “Lily is an outstanding student and a quiet leader in our building that leads by example. We are incredibly proud of her achievements at Noble High School and will be excited to see her accomplishments moving forward,” noted Dufort.

Smith has challenged herself academically by taking four AP level courses during her time at Noble. She is also completing Spanish V this spring, and has demonstrated a very strong work ethic in these rigorous courses, which is exemplified by having a 4.086 grade point average.

Smith’s passion is dance and she has performed a variety of styles during her 15 years with Brixham Danceworks. In addition to her dance accomplishments, she has also helped the next generation of dancers by being an assistant for youngsters just beginning in ballet. Also, she frequently helps at shows and is always willing to step in whenever it is needed.

At Noble High School, she has excelled as a Spanish Mentor volunteering with first through third graders at the Hussey School, as a member of the Spanish Honor Society, and as a member of the National Honor Society. Plus, she has been a three year varsity contributor on the lacrosse team. Smith’s school counselor, Tim Lounsbury, noted “Lily is not only one of the top students in this year’s senior class, she is one of the top students I have had the pleasure of working with in my 30 years as a guidance counselor.”

Smith resides in Berwick and is the daughter of Daryn and Amy Smith. She has an older brother, Jacob and an older sister, Mia. Smith has already been accepted to a number of colleges that she has applied to, but is still deciding what will be the best fit for next year.

Great Bay Community College hosts open house at Rochester Campus April 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJpjv_0f3VqMBB00

ROCHESTER — On Thursday, April 14, an in-person, on campus open house will be held at GBCC’s Rochester campus at 5 Milton Road from 4 to 6 p.m.  The event will provide information on the education, training, and career pathways of the in hands-on manufacturing and technical programs available at Great Bay Community College’s Rochester campus. The event is open to anyone interested in manufacturing and technical skills pathways, including businesses in need of workforce training and development opportunities.

A representative from the College’s Business and Training Center will also be at the event to answer questions on Great Bay’s short-term training and professional development programs.  Attendees can speak with admissions counselors and faculty, tour the campus, labs and get info on programs including Computer Numeric Control Machining, Nondestructive Testing, Welding, Automotive Technologies and Motorcycle Maintenance and Repair.  For students interested specifically in the Automotive Technology program, they can also meet faculty and tour the Auto lab, located near the campus at the Richard W. Creteau Center at Spaulding High School. They are asked first to check in at GBCC’s Rochester campus.

To register or for more information, visit https://ccsnh.secure.force.com/events#/esr?eid=a126R000008SUHDQA4 .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 2022 MPA Principal’s award recipients, GBCC hosts open house: Seacoast education news

Comments / 0

Related
Portsmouth Herald

SkillsUSA NH Contest held at Great Bay Community College: Seacoast education news

SkillsUSA NH Contest held at Great Bay Community College  PORTSMOUTH — Great Bay Community College is one of 12 contest sites hosting students as part of the annual SkillsUSA NH competition.  SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers, middle school, high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. According to Jeffrey Stuart, executive director SkillsUSA NH, a total of 42 contests will take place statewide with students competing in...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Register for 2022 State of the City: Seacoast business news

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce to announce 2022 Board of Directors ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce announced that it will hold its Annual Meeting Breakfast on Friday, May 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m., underwritten by Breezeline.  The event will be hosted and catered by Frisbie Memorial Hospital at the Frisbie Memorial Hospital Community Education and Conference Center. ...
ROCHESTER, NH
Portsmouth Herald

Multiple Sclerosis lecture, new Maine-owned PT clinic opens: Seacoast health news

Wentworth-Douglass to host virtual event: Multiple Sclerosis, A Modern Management Approach DOVER – Join Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and Wentworth Health Partners Coastal Neurology Associates for a free virtual community lecture during Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. Multiple Sclerosis, A Modern Management Approach will be held virtually on Wednesday, March 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. Attendees will learn more about Multiple Sclerosis (MS),...
DOVER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kittery, ME
Government
State
Maine State
City
Berwick, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Kittery, ME
Local
Maine Education
Portsmouth Herald

Wentworth-Douglass wins seven 2022 Women’s Choice Awards: Seacoast health news

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center receives reverification as New Hampshire’s only Level 1 trauma center and Level II pediatric trauma center LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, has successfully been reverified as a Level I trauma center and Level II pediatric trauma center by the American College of Surgeons. A Level I trauma center is a...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
The 74

College Transcripts Held Hostage? New Campaign to Separate Records, Student Debt

Students from a number of Maine’s colleges and universities are publicly calling on administrators to support legislation that would prevent schools from withholding transcripts from those who owe debts.  The bill, LD 1838, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli (D-Sagadahoc), passed the Senate last month and was approved by the House. The bill was set to face a […]
MAINE STATE
Portsmouth Herald

New Hampshire U14 champs go 2-2 in national hockey tourney

The Granite State Wild, a U14 hockey team in the Seacoast area, traveled to Kalamazoo, Michigan last weekend and competed in the USA Hockey League 2A Nationals. Although the Wild didn't win the championship, head coach Adam Kozlowski and the players are grateful for the opportunity. The Wild won their...
HOCKEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpa#Open House#School Principal#Mpa Principal#Traip Academy#The University Of Maine#The Student Council#The Civil Rights Team
Bangor Daily News

Cooper Flagg tops the 66th BDN All-Maine Schoolboy Basketball Team

A return to high school basketball normalcy coming out of the canceled 2021 tournament season produced many memories, but none more notable than the arrival of Cooper Flagg on the scene. Joined by twin brother Ace, Flagg made his varsity debut at age 14 at Nokomis Regional High School in...
BANGOR, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy