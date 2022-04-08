There’s A New Horse In Town, And Roscoe Is His Name

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol Unit is debuting its newest horse, Roscoe.

Roscoe is a 10-year-old Belgian Draft Horse, standing at approximately 18 hands tall. He was acquired in March and immediately began an accelerated training regimen with the agency’s mounted patrol deputies.

Roscoe has quickly become a natural fit within the unit due to his calm demeanor and easy-going disposition. He will soon be assisting with increased patrols on Siesta Key during spring break as well as holidays and special events throughout the year.

Roscoe, a 10-year-old Belgian Draft Horse

“It is thanks to continued support from the community that we are able to keep our unit well-staffed, trained, and equipped with amazing animals,” commented Special Operations Captain Bryan Ivings. “Roscoe is already a valuable asset and will be a natural leader for the other horses.”

The Mounted Patrol Unit is comprised of seven horses, two full-time deputies, five part-time deputies, as well as a barn technician.

Both the horses and staff work out of a recently constructed barn located in Nokomis.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .