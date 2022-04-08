ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Garcon Point wildfire now 75% contained; evacuated citizens can return home

By Colin Warren-Hicks, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350sxN_0f3VqBTC00

Update 8:15 p.m.:

Residents of the Dickerson City Road area have been given the all clear to return home as firefighters have largely contained the wildfire.

Firefighters with the Florida Forest Service Blackwater Forestry Center have the Oyster Bay Fire in Santa Rosa County 75% contained and are estimating it at 215 acres, a Forest Service news release said.

Evacuation orders issued by Santa Rosa County Emergency Management in the Dickerson City Road area have been lifted and all roads in the area have been reopened, though residents should continue to follow any warnings from emergency personnel.

Firefighters worked to suppress the wildfire through the afternoon using tractor-plow units and air support to protect surrounding homes and neighborhoods. Crews will remain on-scene overnight to monitor any lingering hot spots and work to improve containment lines.

Smoke and flames inside the fire lines may be visible throughout the night. Motorists driving in the area are urged to use caution. If drivers encounter smoke on the roadway, they should slow down to a safe speed, turn on their low-beam headlights and proceed with caution. If it is unsafe to drive, pull safely off the road, turn on your hazard lights and wait for conditions to improve.

Update 4 p.m.

Florida Forest Service spokesman spokesman Joe Zwierzchowski said that the wildfire had yet to be contained.

Although an exact estimate of the fire's size was unavailable, the Forest Service was able to report that the wildlife had grown to become over 65 acres in size of 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Zwierzchowski added that it was continuing to spread.

Update 1:30 p.m.:

Santa Rosa County has issued a precautionary evacuation order for the Dickerson City area due to a wildfire stemming from a prescribed burn conducted Friday morning by the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

Santa Rosa County Emergency Manager Brad Baker said the the evacuation is "cautionary" and that there is "no immediate threat."

"The southeastern portion of this burn, there was a change in wind causing the fire to jump," said NFWMD spokesperson Jim Lamar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgCr6_0f3VqBTC00

The Florida Forest Service has taken over control of suppressing the fire, and its personnel have begun to dig fire-line trenches as a precautionary measure, according to Lamar.

“The good news at this point is that no residential structures are impacted and the necessary steps are being taken to make sure that that doesn’t happen," Lamar said.

Florida Forest Service spokesman Joe Zwierzchowski said that the fire was threatening several structures in the Dickerson City area as of 1 p.m. Friday.

Wildfire risk: Panama City fires ignite fears about unusually active season. What it means for Pensacola.

More wild weather news: Pensacola area saw three confirmed tornadoes in last week's severe weather outbreak

Dickerson City is not an official city but is instead a small community or neighborhood located near Garcon Point.

The evacuation includes about six blocks, Zwierzchowski said.

Three tractor-plow units, one helicopter and one fixed-wing aircraft are on scene. Three additional tractor-plow units and two single-engine air tankers are en route. The size of the fire is unknown at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PCwq_0f3VqBTC00

Residents are urged to head any warnings from emergency personnel and leave the area if asked to do so. Motorists should avoid Dickerson City Road and Garcon Point Road. If drivers encounter smoke on the roadway, slow to a safe speed, turn on their low-beam headlights and proceed with caution. If unsafe to continue, drivers should pull safely off the road and wait for conditions to clear.

Original story:

If you see large clouds of darkened smoke billowing from Garcon Point on Friday morning through the afternoon, don't worry.

It is a 2,000-acre prescribed burn.

The burn is on the southeast portion of the Garcon Point Water Management Area in Santa Rosa County conducted by the Northwest Florida Water Management District.

"We try to burn that area every three or fours years but couldn't do it last year because of weather conditions that didn't cooperate," said Northwest Florida Water Management District spokesman Jim Lamar.

He said the purpose of the burn is to reduce undergrowth, the numbers of fallen trees and decrease the risk of wildfire from sparking in the area.

The burn is expected to last until 2 p.m. Friday.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Garcon Point wildfire now 75% contained; evacuated citizens can return home

Comments / 9

tony
1d ago

High fire warning and the government decides to burn with a twenty to twenty five mph winds. Are these government officials that made this decision democrats?

Reply
3
Related
WDBJ7.com

Amherst wildfire contained at 96 acres

AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The 501 wildfire near Snowden in Amherst County has been contained at 96 acres. Firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the lines, according to the US Forest Service. ORIGINAL STORY: The U.S. Forest Service says a wildfire in Amherst County near Snowden is 49%...
AMHERST, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Water#Northwest Florida#Forest Management#Oyster Bay#Florida Forest Service#The Forest Service
WMBB

Callaway man takes on Bay code enforcement

Editor’s note: In a previous version of this story, Bay County Code Enforcement officials incorrectly told News 13 the items collected on Walsingham’s property would be “bid off to contractors,” or auctioned off. The information has since been corrected in the updated story. CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County code enforcement officials said Greg Walsingham’s […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

6 bodies found since 1970, have yet to be identified in Northwest Florida

NORTHWEST FLORIDA (WKRG) — Over the past five decades, officers with multiple different agencies in the northwest Florida area have found multiple bodies that they have not been able to identify. Six people were listed on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Endangered Person’s website as “unidentified/unknown.” In Escambia County, one female and two […]
PENSACOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
AccuWeather

Lightning sparks fires, strong winds topple trucks in Texas

Intense storms blitzed across northern Texas Monday night, pelting the area with large hail, flooding rain and likely tornadoes. Over 30,000 electric customers were without power early Tuesday morning in the wake of the storms, according to PowerOutage.US. The number of outages has gradually been falling as crews work to turn on the lights for residents and businesses across the region affected by the severe weather.
TEXAS STATE
WJHG-TV

Roadway in Pier Park closed by Panama City Beach for 10 days

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One busy roadway in Pier Park in Panama City Beach will be closed for ten days, according to city leaders. Panama City Beach City Manager Drew Whitman ordered the closure of South Pier Park Drive from Front Beach Road to the roundabout from Friday, April 8th, to Monday, April 18th.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

Crews make progress in containing massive Texas wildfire

EASTLAND, Texas (AP) — Firefighting crews were making progress containing a massive Texas wildfire that was blamed for last week’s death of a deputy, officials said. The Eastland Complex has burned about 85 square miles (220 square kilometers) since a series of fires broke out last week in an area 120 miles (193 kilometers) west of Dallas. The fires were about 60% contained as of Monday night, up from 30% containment a day before, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Texas Wildfire Burns Through Homes, Forces Evacuations

Though the weather is finally starting to warm up and encourage us to spend more time outdoors again, it brings other potential dangers with it. One of those dangers happens to be wildfires and Texas has already fallen victim to them this year. However, a newly-developed Texas wildfire is so intense it is burning through homes and forcing many evacuations in the area.
TEXAS STATE
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
271K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy