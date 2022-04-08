ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Sussex, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 23:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 12:48:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The next statement will be issued...

alerts.weather.gov

KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Delaware River#Vehicles#Extreme Weather
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for City of Emporia, Greensville, Southampton, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-24 15:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: City of Emporia; Greensville; Southampton; Sussex FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Virginia, including the following counties and independent city, City of Emporia, Greensville, Southampton and Sussex. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 303 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Emporia, Dahlia, Jarratt, Green Plain, Barley, Grizzard, Emporia Airport, Mason, Lanes Corner, Emporia Reservoir, Gray, Hilda, Yale, Brink, Turners Crossroads, Slates Corner and Lumberton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 05:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Northwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 07:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Georgetown; Williamsburg FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santee River near Jamestown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, water surrounds the residence at the end of Harris Landing Road and the adjacent boat ramp is inaccessible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 630 AM EDT Sunday, the stage was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.9 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 05:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected in valleys. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph along ridges. * WHERE...Northern Lake County. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 9 AM this morning. For the Wind Advisory, until 11 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors.
ENVIRONMENT

