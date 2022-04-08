Wind Advisory issued for Baker County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. Higher gusts to 75 mph are possible at area headlands and capes. * WHERE...The Coos, Curry, and Douglas county coasts, including Brookings, Gold Beach, Port Orford, Bandon, North Bend, Coos Bay, Reedsport, all area capes and headlands, and much of the US 101 corridor. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Comments / 0