Roundtable: What impact will new Galesburg Public Library have?

What impact do you think the new library will have on Galesburg and the surrounding area?

This really is everybody's library

The new library building is a project long worked toward which is actually coming to fruition. It will attractively mark the western beginning of downtown and will encourage development between West Street and the square. Being centrally located it will serve all our community. It will continue to be the most democratic institution we have: it is free, and everyone is welcome.There will be a large community room, study and conference rooms, a teen zone, skills and tech labs, archives and a genealogy center, a much expanded children’s area, fireplace alcove, and art gallery, with green space, gardens, and ample parking beyond. Most libraries in our county and area belong to the Resource Sharing Alliance; sharing materials and resources with each other. We now lend about 1,000 items a month to libraries in our area. When our collection is increased by 20% our lending will be similarly increased. Anyone with a card at another Illinois library can use our resources, including checking out our materials. This really is everybody’s library. — Laurie Muelder

Provides open source of information

The new library will certainly be very different than the one it is replacing. As one who remembers the old Carnegie library, I can attest that the current library is much different than the old one.

Since ancient times, libraries have continually changed while still providing a basic service — a public source for knowledge and entertainment. Our family is a good example. One of us reads almost exclusively fiction while the other enjoys non-fiction.

The Internet provides a way to instantly access information but, as we have seen, there is only certain “knowledge” allowed on the web. At least so far, libraries provide a way to study all sides of an issue.

Let us hope that the new library will provide an open source of information without regard to politics or ideologies. It will also be a new and accessible place for the community to gather to use that information. — Harry Bulkeley

Will draw more youth, jobs within community

I’m very excited about the new library. The building itself looks like it’s going to be grand and the amenities seem amazing. The community room is much needed especially since a topic of discussion has been getting a new community center. This will help draw people from around the area.

What’s most important to me is the staff. Noelle Thompson has been a great director and she’s brought amazing programs here. I used to work for the library back in my high school years and it was one of my favorite jobs. I worked in the kids room and am very excited to see the new changes. I think it’s even going to have a playground.

This new library will offer so much, I believe that it will draw more youth and provide more jobs within the community. This won’t be your typical library. — Courtney Wallace

Will strengthen us as a city and community

The Galesburg Public Library is a precious community resource and one that we, the Galesburg public, tend to take for granted. It’s just there, when we need it, for the newest releases of novels or histories, for community events, for children’s books, for free notary services, and so much more. The founders of our nation knew that the basis of a successful democratic republic is an informed citizenry; and public libraries, along with public education, were understood to be essential, to ensure that all the people have access to the information they need to participate wisely in public life.

Today, there are many more sources of information — we’re literally drowning in them — but most are either behind paywalls or overtly partisan or both. The public library is an essential repository of information that every Galesburg resident, no matter what age, no matter what income, can access free of charge, thanks to our collective commitment through our property taxes. The new facility will be a fitting home for our community treasure, strengthening us as a city and a community. — David Amor

Will draw even more visitors than current library

It's fair to say a community is only as strong as its public library. After years of fundraising and reaching an agreement about what best meets Galesburg's needs it has finally become a reality. This facility is something that has been needed for some time and if it is marketed correctly, it will draw even more visitors than the existing one. A Pew Research study revealed that American millennials are further likely to have visited a public library in the past year than any other adult generation.

The completion of this modern facility will show Galesburg wants to leave a lasting legacy that captures the city's existence and ethos. There aren't many state-of-the-art buildings here so this will be a welcome visual addition. The potential of expanded services in this new building should excite everyone. Although construction of this project will finally happen and provide more space our population can use for various events, we still need a dedicated community center. — John Hunigan

Impact will be positive on entire community

It’s about time!

Michael R. Kroll was a leading force behind the building of the new library. He died almost 10 years ago, on Monday, Dec. 10, 2012. Dr. Mike and I disagreed on almost everything political but we were still good friends. We firmly agreed on the need for the new library. Mike was not just in favor of the construction of the new venue, he was passionate and very knowledgeable. He even had figures on floor capacity in pounds per square foot needed to support the books!

Libraries today are more than just books, although they are still important. They are information, oral, written and visual. Librarians need to be able to show people how to find what they need. I expect that the impact should be positive on the entire community, including students at all level, professionals and everyone who needs to know just about anything.

Thank you, Mike! — Charlie Gruner

Will create visual appeal coming off overpass

I just read the April 2022 Newsletter for the current Library — there are OVER 30 activities for residents to participate in. A free movie, Dungeon and Dragons game night, Watercolor Class, and a Weaving Workshop are some examples. The new library will have a community room with a serving kitchen, a teen space, children’s area, a skills lab and other community type spaces. It will create visual appeal when coming east down off Moffit overpass heading into the downtown area.

Hopefully by the time the library is completed, the horrific abandoned hotel will be torn down and perhaps a pleasant green space will reside in its place. Maybe we can even put another public figure statue in that space — someone standing next to a Holstein cow? Public libraries are a viable asset to the community. If you have a negative opinion about this new library, it would indicate to me that you have not been in a modern library to see what they offer. They are not just a place for musty books. I can’t wait to see this new library come to be. Kudos to the Galesburg Public Library Foundation and all those that have contributed in time, effort and money. — Stephen Podwojski

Better services, parking and more space

New buildings always generate a burst of enthusiasm, whether it is books or burgers. It’s always easier to sustain that enthusiasm if the location is right, and in this case the location is excellent — everyone driving down West Main Street will be reminded that it is there.

In addition, the building will be larger than the old library, which was only meant to serve for a few years. That will allow for more services. It will also have better parking for patrons.

When my daughter completed her MA at Indiana University (then considered having the best library education program in the country), she had to memorize the many sources of information available in print in addition to knowing everything about children’s literature. Then the computer came in! She went back to school and became an accountant. Now rows of computers serve patrons who lack access to them.

Time marches on! — William Urban

The Community Roundtable runs each Sunday and is made up of local writers. Community writers answer one question each week in 150 words or fewer.