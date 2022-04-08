ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle join race for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen

By Toby Cudworth & Graeme Bailey
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Newcastle are interested in signing West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, though the Hammers are hopeful of tying him down to a new and improved...

SB Nation

Manchester City v Liverpool – The Opposition

Manchester City face the second of their biggest four tests of the season on Sunday as they entertain title rivals Liverpool at Etihad Stadium. The blues sit one point ahead of their Mersey rivals, with both having played the same number of games. Sunday’s match has been billed as the ‘title decider,’ but with twenty-one points still to play for, anything can happen as the season begins to wind down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Kansas City Star

West Ham defender Zouma to be prosecuted for animal abuse

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma is being prosecuted by an animal charity for kicking and slapping his cat in abuse caught on video. The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals took Zouma's two pet cats into care after footage of the abuse surfaced on social media last month.
ANIMALS
SB Nation

Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

RB Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta: Spoils are shared in Europa League quarter-final first leg as goals from Luis Muriel and Willi Orban ensure entertaining draw

RB Leipzig and Atalanta played out an exciting draw in Germany to leave their Europa League quarter-final tie finely poised ahead of the return leg next week. Both clubs have struggled to replicate previous seasons' form so far this campaign but they put on a showcase of entertaining, if at times chaotic, football here.
UEFA
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, Danjuma, Guardiola, Lampard, Nunez

Manchester United are prepared to break their transfer record to sign West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23. (90 Min) Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 26. (Manchester Evening News) The Old Trafford club have told six players they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Brentford: 'African Bees' buzzing in Premier League

If you had to pick the top 10 players in the Premier League in terms of minutes played per goal scored, Brentford's Yoane Wissa would probably be nowhere near your list. But the DR Congo international squeezes into a group led by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and featuring Riyad Mahrez, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin de Bruyne and Son Heung-min.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Premier League: Three games before Man City v Liverpool

All the talk - understandably - has been about the meeting at the top of the table but there is a significant clash at the bottom end too. You feel if Norwich lose today it will be curtains for their Premier League stay and Dean Smith's men have picked up just two points in eight Premier League matches, the fewest of any team in that time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
