Alex Wilson had been struggling mightily at the plate as Millburn was getting ready for the 2022 season. Wilson couldn’t seem to get consistent contact and find a way to get on base. He was on the cusp of being left out of the lineup because of his struggles. Things changed for Millburn’s junior outfielder in the Millers’ last scrimmage, as coach Brian Chapman said he had four extra-base hits, cementing his spot in the lineup.

MILLBURN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO