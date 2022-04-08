Felon arrested for possessing firearms in Attala County, deputies say

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested in Attala County for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Deputies said they conducted a visit with officers from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) at a home on Attala Road.

According to investigators, Cody May was arrested after firearms were found in his room. He has previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a weapon.

May was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility after MDOC revoked his parole. He has been charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

