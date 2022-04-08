ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Felon arrested for possessing firearms in Attala County, deputies say

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPCAm_0f3VpLGF00

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man was arrested in Attala County for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Deputies said they conducted a visit with officers from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) at a home on Attala Road.

4 killed in apparent murder-suicide in Jackson County

According to investigators, Cody May was arrested after firearms were found in his room. He has previous convictions of possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a weapon.

May was taken to the Leake County Correctional Facility after MDOC revoked his parole. He has been charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Adams County jailer arrested in contraband bust

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A jailer who worked at the Adams County Jail has been arrested in connection to a contraband bust. The Natchez Democrat reported Nakeria Virgil was terminated as a jailer on Thursday, March 10. She was arrested on Wednesday, March 23 for conspiracy to commit a crime by furnishing contraband to […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On March 7, 2022, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman on drug charges. Deputies responded to a call about a woman who was unresponsive from possible overdose on Wardlaw Road. They began life-saving measure when they arrived, and a search warrant was executed at the location. Investigators […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman wanted for shoplifting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a woman in connection to a felony shoplifting incident. Police said the woman stole $1,543.99 worth of perfume/cologne from a business on Saturday, March 12 around 6:45 p.m. If anyone has any information about the suspect, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Attala County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Attala County, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested after traffic stop in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man on March 30 after a traffic stop. Police said they observed a red 1999 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 43 North near the city limits just after 7:00 a.m. During the traffic stop, the driver was identified as Donald […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Firearms#Convicted Felon#Murder#Mdoc#Nexstar Media Inc
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WSPA 7News

2 facing drug charges following probation visit

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two women were arrested on drug charges Tuesday afternoon following a probation visit. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a request from the North Carolina Probation and Parole to assist in a home visit to Turkey Creek Drive in Leicester. Deputies searched the home of 30-year-old Natalie Nichole […]
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man charged with DUI, child endangerment in Attala County

ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies arrested a man after receiving a complaint about street racing. Investigators said a deputy responded to Attala Road. When the deputy arrived, he found a man was operating an ATV illegally on the road. According to investigators, the man, who was identified as Willis L. Potts, also […]
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
WJTV 12

Two arrested in Summit after chase

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, March 31, Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after a chase. Deputies and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they tried to stop a black 2010 Kia Forte on Delaware Avenue in McComb. They said the vehicle did […]
SUMMIT, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy