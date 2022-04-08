KC-area men indicted in fentanyl distribution ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four Kansas City metro men have been indicted for their alleged roles in a fentanyl distribution ring, which resulted in an overdose death.

Dmitry Cattell, 22; Joseph Burgess, 21; and Jordon Simmer, 20, all of Kansas City, Missouri; and Kelton Hill, 22, of Parkville, Missouri, are accused of working together to distribute fentanyl since 2019.

The federal indictment also alleges Cattell and Simmer helped each other distribute fentanyl. Court documents claim their actions lead to the deadly overdose of another person on May 18, 2020.

In addition, Cattell is charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl, one count of gun possession, and one count of being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm.

Simmer, Burgess and Hill each are also charged with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

The four men remain in federal custody pending a detention hearing on April 12, 2022.

