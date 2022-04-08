What's in season for spring? All the produce at its peak April through June
NEW YORK — Eating with the seasons is a great way to consume produce at peak freshness when it's full of nutrients and flavor. Plus, it supports local and regional growers.
When it comes to spring, there's a period of cold snaps in some areas that mean the burst buds will break a bit later in some areas. But everyone can expect an array of seasonal fruits and veggies soon.
Check out a list below of what's in season from April through June.
Make sure to check your local farmers markets or seasonal growing calendar because produce availability can differ by location based on harvest and yield.
- Asparagus*
- Beans
- Beets**
- Beet greens*
- Broccoli**
- Cabbage**
- Herbs
- Lettuce*
- Mesclun
- Onions
- Parsnips
- Peas**
- Radishes*
- Rhubarb*
- Scallions*
- Spinach*
- Squash*
- Apples
- Strawberries**
* Indicates May and June
**Indicates only June
