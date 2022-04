The premise of homologated race cars like the GT3 cars found in IMSA’s GTD categories is that the cars are all equal and ready to do battle. A team doesn’t have to spend time developing a car; that’s already been done, but there is always a learning curve. Paul Miller Racing adapted to its new BMW M4 GT3 and won GTD on the streets of Long Beach in only its second race with the car. It wasn’t much of a curve; it was more of a straight, near vertical, line.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO