ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleming, PA

Fleming man arrested following hit and run accident

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Police say a Fleming man was arrested following a hit and run. According to a news release, State Police arrested Gordon J....

www.fingerlakes1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WIS-TV

Man arrested in connection with hit-and-run death of Sumter 9-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has announced the arrest of a man in connection with a hit-and-run that killed a 9-year-old and injured several others. Lucious Terrance Magazine, 35, is charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene with death and leaving the scene with great bodily injuries, according to troopers.
SUMTER, SC
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: West Monroe man arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide for hit-and-run crash of bicyclist

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — UPDATE: According to a Louisiana State Police arrest affidavit, on Friday, March 25, 2022, a trooper was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash that involved a bicycle. The affidavit stated that the trooper was advised the bicyclist was unconscious. According to the affidavit, when the trooper arrived they saw the bicyclist […]
WEST MONROE, LA
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva man arrested for DWI following noise complaint

Police say a Geneva man was arrested following a noise complaint. According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Jonathan Ferrer, 29, of Geneva for felony driving while intoxicated. Geneva City Police Officers responded to an apartment complex for a reported noise complaint coming from a vehicle. Upon...
GENEVA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Fleming, PA
PennLive.com

Police need help ID'ing suspected gunman in Sheetz robbery

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an armed robbery early Thursday at a Sheetz convenience store in Dauphin County. A man wearing black clothing and a face covering entered the gas station at 9916 Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township just after 5 a.m., presented a semiautomatic handgun and demanded that the clerk open the register drawers, according to police. The man then removed $5, $10, and $20 bills from the register, stealing an undisclosed total amount of cash.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony for allegedly trying to strangle woman

POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening. Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#State Police#State Route 326#Fingerlakes1 Com App
WTAJ

Clearfield man charged with raping teen in garage, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly raped a 13-year old girl in a garage on Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Bonar, 36, picked up the teen and took her to a garage in Knox Township where he sexually assaulted her. State police said that they traced […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Six arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Sunoco on drug possession

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Six people were arrested at a Wilkes-Barre Township Sunoco for possession of drugs. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, officers observed “suspicious activity” from six people near a Jeep parked at a Sunoco Gas Station. Officers approached the vehicle when one female, Sarah Lynn Long, 34, of Sunbury, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WTAJ

Police: Baby tests positive for meth, 3 adults charged

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) —Three Altoona residents face charges for endangering the welfare of children after a 15-month-old in their home ingested methamphetamine last July. Police and EMS were called to the home on North 10th Street where they were told the 15-month-old had possibly ingested cleaning products. The baby was transported to UPMC Altoona and […]
ALTOONA, PA
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

75K+
Followers
17K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy