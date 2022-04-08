ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailer: Texas native Brené Brown's new series now streaming on HBO MAX

By Texas Digital Reporter, Robin Bradshaw
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 09: Brene Brown speaks at ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 09, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic) (Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Native Texan Brené Brown recently released her latest series titled " Atlas of the Heart " and the show is now streaming on HBO MAX.

The new series is based on Brown's latest book where she illustrates "mapping a meaningful connection and the language of the human experience," Brown states on her website in a post about her book.

"If we want to find the back to ourselves and one another, we need language and the grounded confidence to both tell our stories and to be stewards of the stories that we hear," she said in a recent interview with Joshua Johnson on NBC News Now. "'In Atlas of the Heart,' we explore eighty-seven of the emotions and experiences that define what it means to be human and walk through a new framework for cultivating meaningful connection."

Here's the HBO MAX trailer for the new show:

Brown became a household name during the summer of 2010 when her TED talk "The Power of Vulnerability" went viral online. The video is one of the top five most-viewed TED talks in the world, with over 50 million views, according to Brown's website .

The local Houstonian is a research professor at the University of Houston, where she holds the Huffington Foundation Endowed Chair at the Graduate College of Social Work, detailed in her TED talk. She is also a visiting professor in management at the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, her website notes.

Brown is a best-selling author and lectures on her data of work on two decades of academic research on shame, courage, vulnerability and empathy, according to her website.

