Indian River County, FL

Senior Resource Association Enhances Emergency Alert Response Program

By Tina Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Resource Association now offers no-cost, life alert devices to eligible seniors in Indian River County to support senior safety at home and enhance caregiver peace of mind. In partnership with leading home security company ADT, Senior Resource Association offers community-based electronic surveillance to monitor frail homebound seniors who...

Indian River County, FL
