Capac, MI

'We want to help the community grow': New hot dog restaurant opening in downtown Capac

By Laura Fitzgerald, Port Huron Times Herald
CAPAC - After years of working for others in the restaurant and hospitality industry, Tammy Quenneville is ready to work for herself.

Quenneville and her husband, Ed Vennettilli, are following their dreams and opening New Dawgs in Town, a hot dog themed-restaurant at 113 South Main St., Capac. They are hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Saturday at the store.

"It's very exciting," she said.

The restaurant primarily does carryout, featuring different hot dogs, vegan hot dogs, kielbasa and sausage from around the country and world, with styles inspired by Detroit, Chicago, New York City and more. The menu will also feature ice cream, fresh daily soups, popcorn, a dessert bar, chips and homemade dog treats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZIZx_0f3VmgD500

The restaurant will also have a hot dog of the month starting in May. Residents are welcome to send in suggestions, Quenneville said.

The interior of the restaurant is sports-themed, with Michigan sports memorabilia on the walls and limited seating.

Quenneville said she also plans to sell homemade cookies iced with different cancer awareness ribbons each month. A portion of proceeds will go to the Angels of Hope , a nonprofit that provides financial assistance to families experiencing cancer.

The nonprofit helped her with her own cancer experience two years ago. Quenneville said she was diagnosed with Lymphoma in January 2019, and was in remission by August of that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1xST_0f3VmgD500

The diagnosis made her realize what was important, but it also motivated her to achieve the things she had always dreamed about. Quenneville said ever since she met her husband eight or nine years ago, they had talked about opening their own restaurant.

"Life is too short," she said.

Helping the community grow

Quenneville said they got the idea for hot dogs after hosting a hot dog bar at her grandchild's first birthday party.

"It was a hit," she said. "And so I think that was primarily what set us off on the hot dog path."

Quenneville said she hopes the restaurant is a place for local kids to hang out. They realized they wanted to do something for local kids after attending Capac's Halloween stroll last year.

"We want to help the community grow," she said.

Tracie DeGain is a long-time friend of Quenneville and manager of Miller's Place, the bar across the street. She said it's good for the town to have a variety of dining options to choose from.

"A lot of people in the town are very excited for something new and different," she said.

Using their industry experience

Both Quenneville and  Vennettilli have worked in the restaurant and hospitality industry for many years. Quenneville said her husband has opened restaurants in Clinton and Shelby townships, while she has mostly worked in Shelby Township.

Quenneville said she enjoys meeting people in the hospitality industry and giving everyone an enjoyable experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4a2l_0f3VmgD500

"It's just nice to make people smile and make people happy," she said.

The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For questions or to inquire about employment, call (810) 669-3020.

Contact Laura Fitzgerald at (810) 941-7072 or lfitzgeral@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: 'We want to help the community grow': New hot dog restaurant opening in downtown Capac

