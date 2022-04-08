ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hull, MA

Home of Hull 16-year-old swarmed after a fake 911 call, protest against bullying

By Wheeler Cowperthwaite, The Patriot Ledger
 1 day ago
HULL – Police surrounded a home on Nantasket Avenue last week after receiving a fake report of multiple homicides.

The fake 911 call is being investigated by Hull police as an act of "swatting," a term for a report of a fake emergency with the intention of bringing a SWAT, or tactical police team, to an area.

The 911 call on April Fools' Day came in at 9:50 p.m., the unidentified caller told dispatchers he had killed his mother and father and refused to come out of the house, Hull's spokesperson, Taylor O'Neil, of John Guilfoil Public Relations, said in a press release.

Acting out of "an abundance of caution" and "following established policies," police surrounded the house, shut down surrounding streets, and sent a emergency call to residents to tell them to shelter in place, O'Neil said.

"Upon arrival, an initial investigation revealed that the residents of the home were inside," O'Neil said. "Police were able to enter the home and confirm that it was secure and no one was injured."

After the residents left the house, police determined the call was a hoax and eventually let the family go back inside. Police lifted the shelter in place order a little over an hour later, at 11 p.m., O'Neil said.

Avery Bezanson, 19, was in the Nantasket Avenue house the night police surrounded it with guns raised. Police had the family walk out of the house one by one with their hands up as officers in tactical gear pointed guns at them.

"They patted us down, then we waited by the police cars," she said. "They searched the house and broke down my cousin's bedroom door because he leaves it locked."

The call came 12 hours after Hull High School students protested the treatment of a 16-year-old autistic boy who lives on Nantasket Avenue.

The boy's father, John Downey, said students rallied in solidarity against the bullying of his son and how the school has handled it.

"They're saying it's not related, but it's too much of a coincidence," Downey said of the swatting incident.

Downey documented the protest before school started on April 1 in a video posted to Facebook.

In an email, Superintendent Judith Kuehn said the school received a complaint about bullying, the administration started an investigation and interviewed multiple students, but would not reveal the outcome.

She said the school district has a zero-tolerance policy for bullying and that students were reminded of the procedures for reporting bullying.

Swatting a deadly phenomenon

Swatting had led to two deaths, one from a heart attack, and one non-fatal shooting since 2015.

In 2019, a California man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he called police to a fake hostage situation in Wichita, Kansas in 2017. A police officer shot and killed an unarmed 28-year-old man, Andrew Finch, who walked out of his house on their orders after they surrounded it.

Reach reporter Wheeler Cowperthwaite at wcowperthwaite@patriotledger.com.

