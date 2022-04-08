ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Live Updates | Former champ Johnson closes on Masters lead

KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U26c8_0f3VluHo00
Masters Golf Charl Schwartzel, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — The Latest on the Masters (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

Dustin Johnson is stalking the lead early in the sound round of the Masters.

The 2020 Masters champion birdied the par-3 fourth hole to move to minus-4, one shot behind Sungjae Im.

Johnson put together a tidy 3-under 69 in the opening round on Thursday. His began the second round with three straight pars before hitting an iron to within 5 feet at the fourth before making the putt.

Im wobbled early, flubbing a recovery shot at the par-4 first in which the ball failed to reach the green and rolled back down the hill toward his feet. He bounced back by rolling in a 24-foot birdie putt to get back to 5 under.

There has been little movement on the leaderboard among the second round's early wave, though several former champions are slowly making inroads. Charl Schwartzel, who won in 2011, is 2 under for the day and 2 under for the tournament through 10 holes in the second round. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is 2 under for the day and 1 under for the tournament through seven.

Five-time green jacket winner Tiger Woods is part of the afternoon session. Woods is coming off a 1-under 71 in his first professional event since a car accident in February 2021.

___

9:20 a.m.

The wind is expected to rise during the second round at the Masters, and there's a good chance the scores will rise right along with it.

The National Weather Service is forecasting sunny skies at Augusta National with sustained winds in excess of 15-20 mph throughout the afternoon.

Nineteen of the 90 players in the field posted scores of par or better during the opening round. That number could thin with the cut looming.

The top 50 and ties will make it to the weekend. Several high-profile names will be looking to bounce back after shaky opening rounds. Brooks Koepka and Kevin Kisner both opened with 3-over 75s while Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau posted 4-over 76s in more benign conditions on Thursday.

Tiger Woods will tee off in the afternoon and is coming off a solid 1-under 71 on Thursday.

___

8 a.m.

Tiger Woods is right where he wants to be heading into the second round of the Masters. He's in red numbers at 1 under, one of only 17 players who broke par.

He'll have a better idea where he is when Woods arrives Friday afternoon.

Sunjae Im starts the day with a one-shot lead after a 5-under 67. He is one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, with Dustin Johnson among those two behind. Im and Johnson are early starters in the second round with stronger wind in the forecast.

Friday also is about the top 50 and ties who make the cut. This is the only major in which Woods has never missed the cut as a professional.

The big test for Woods is how his legs hold up. This is his first time walking 18 holes in consecutive days since he returned from his car crash 14 months ago.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tiger Woods Off To Rough Start In Second Round At The Masters

Tiger Woods’ opening round at the Masters went about as well as anyone could’ve imagined. On Thursday, he opened up the tournament with a 1-under 71. Unfortunately, the second round at Augusta National hasn’t been too kind to Woods. He’s already 3-over for this round, which puts him to 2-over for the tournament.
GOLF
FOX Sports

2022 Masters Round 2: Tiger Woods in action, Cink makes hole-in-one

The Masters continues with Round 2 on Friday. The action has been fierce, as only the top 50 golfers advance to weekend play. Five-time winner Tiger Woods, who had been out of competitive action since his devastating car accident 14 months ago, finished Round 1 on Thursday tied for 10th place with a score of 71 — 1-under par.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Could be Your Best Day 2 Bet at The Masters

Rory McIlroy started the week at 20/1 to win The Masters; standing just one major championship away from the career grand slam. While his first day's score ended up fine, firing a ____ shots back of _____ for the top spot, now might be an ideal time to buy low on McIlroy's odds at WynnBET Sportsbook heading into Round 2.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Watson
Person
Tiger Woods
ESPN

Tracking Tiger Woods as he tries to make a Saturday move at the Masters

Tiger Woods walked to the first tee for the third round of the Masters needing a big day to make a run at 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler. The conditions were not going to allow that. The cold, blustery conditions -- the high temperature never made it to 60 -- were...
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro cold-shanks, knocks over caddie, scares patron — and tips his cap

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Come for the cold shank. Stay for the response. There’s Luke List and his caddie, Jeffrey Willett. They’re stationed to the right of the greenside bunker on the par-5 15th on Thursday at Augusta National. They immediately duck when a stray darts over their heads, their reaction so sudden that Willett topples backward.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Independent

Masters 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 2 at Augusta including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods will hope to have recovered physically from his opening round at The Masters as he tees off late in the day on the second day of play at Augusta National. The five-time Masters champion shot a remarkable round of 71 on his competitive return on Thursday and is in contention at this early stage. Sungjae Im took the clubhouse lead following a round of -5, although Cameron Smith could have been one shot ahead had it not been for a double bogey at the 18th hole. LIVE: Follow round two of The MastersThe likes of Rory McIlroy and...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sungjae
WRDW-TV

Record $2.7 million prize awaits winner of this year’s Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National and a sterling silver trophy. And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters. Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament...
AUGUSTA, GA
AOL Corp

Tiger Woods claims a 'victory' at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has now started 358 tournaments on the PGA Tour and until this one — his most improbable one, the 2022 Masters — his definition of winning was simple: sit atop the leaderboard at the end of competition. Woods’ ferocious competitive instincts and...
AUGUSTA, GA
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Stewart Cink makes stunning HOLE-IN-ONE at The Masters

Stewart Cink recorded the 24th ace on the famous par-3 16th hole at Augusta National on day two of The Masters. Cink, who has his son Reagan on the bag these days, sent a beautiful short iron to the right side of the green and he used the slope to perfection as the ball rolled all the way down and into the bottom of the cup.
GOLF
theScore

Scheffler matches Masters record with 5-shot lead after 36 holes

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler shot a 5-under 67 at Augusta National on Friday to take a five-shot lead to the weekend at the Masters. Scheffler's 36-hole score of 136 ties the record for the largest lead in Masters history, a feat six golfers have now accomplished. Four of the previous five men to accomplish the task went on to win the tournament.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

A brief look at the 3rd round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday at the Masters (all times EDT):. LEADING: Scottie Scheffler, currently ranked No. 1 in the world, posted a 1-under 71 and is at 9 under through three rounds. TRAILING: Cameron Smith is three shots back at 6...
AUGUSTA, GA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy