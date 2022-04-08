What's in season for spring? All the produce at its peak April through June

NEW YORK — Eating with the seasons is a great way to consume produce at peak freshness when it's full of nutrients and flavor. Plus, it supports local and regional growers.

When it comes to spring, there's a period of cold snaps in some areas that mean the burst buds will break a bit later in some areas. But everyone can expect an array of seasonal fruits and veggies soon.

Check out a list below of what's in season from April through June.

Make sure to check your local farmers markets or seasonal growing calendar because produce availability can differ by location based on harvest and yield.

Asparagus*

Beans

Beets**

Beet greens*

Broccoli**

Cabbage**

Herbs

Lettuce*

Mesclun

Onions

Parsnips

Peas**

Radishes*

Rhubarb*

Scallions*

Spinach*

Squash*

Apples

Strawberries**

* Indicates May and June

**Indicates only June

