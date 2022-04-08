ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX launches Axiom Space Ax-1, first all-private mission to International Space Station

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station on Friday.

The Dragon spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39-A at 11:17 a.m., WFTV reported.

The historic event marks SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab, The Associated Press reported. The four-person crew, including aformer NASA astronaut serving as a chaperone, will spend eight days on the ISS, Space.com reported. The three private citizens paid $55 million each to be part of the mission, The Associated Press reported.

The crew trained for over 1,000 hours to prepare for the mission, according to WFTV.

Visit the Axiom Space Twitter account and Axiom Space for live updates on the mission.

©2022 Cox Media Group

