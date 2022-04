It’s now up to Gov. Phil Murphy to decide whether bribing a person running for political office should be a crime in New Jersey. The state Legislature on Thursday voted overwhelmingly in favor of a bill that would close a loophole that effectively allows candidates who do not hold public office to accept a bribe. Courts have ruled in two separate cases that former Assembly members couldn’t have been convicted of bribery because they technically didn’t have the power to come through with their end of the deal when they accepted the cash.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 16 DAYS AGO