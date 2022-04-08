ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Gov. Evers visits Northstar Middle School, speaks on student mental health

By Hayley Spitler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers is making stops across the state to talk about his student mental health initiative. On Thursday Gov. Evers was in Eau Claire...

