Gov. Evers visits Northstar Middle School, speaks on student mental health

NAPA (KPIX 5) – Gov. Gavin Newsom was back in the Bay Area on Thursday, trying to build support for his plan to reform California’s approach to homelessness and mental health.
The governor’s latest roundtable was held on the grounds of Napa State Hospital, and the site’s history was mentioned more than a few times as the case was made for a new approach.
“Fifty-five years ago, the state of California made a well-intended public policy decision to reduce the population of the state hospitals that house people with severe mental illness,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
For decades now, California has wrestled...
