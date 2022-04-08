Arkansas native Joe Nichols to perform at Cherokee Casino

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cherokee Nation Entertainment announced Friday that Arkansas native Joe Nichols will be performing his country music at the SEVEN Bar in the Cherokee Casino & Hotel for free.

The show will take place on April 21 at 8 p.m. in West Siloam Springs, Okla.

According to a press release, Nichols is known for bridging the gap between the genre’s old-school roots and contemporary era. With multiplatinum success, three Grammy nominations, a CMA award and an ACM trophy, Nichols is known for hits like “Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off,” “Brokenheartsville,” “Gimme That Girl,” “Sunny and 75” and “The Impossible.”

The Rogers native has opened for the legendary Garth Brooks, duetted with Dolly Parton on “If I Were a Carpenter” and created a slow cover of Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.” His recent single, “Home Run,” was released in 2021, and his newest album, “Good Day for Living,” was released in February 2022.

For more information on Nichols, visit www.JoeNichols.com .

