ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman Outraged When Date Asks Her To Help Cook but Not Stay for Dinner

By Lauryn Snapp
Lite Rock 96.9
Lite Rock 96.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman on Reddit is going viral after sharing that she was recently baffled by her boyfriend's audacity when the man pitched a date idea, asking her if she wanted to "cook a nice meal together," only to learn that he had no intention of letting her stay for...

literock969.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Girlfriend Watches Boyfriend on His Phone for 10 Minutes Without Him Noticing in Viral TikTok

Matters of the heart are a tough thing to deal with, especially when you're dating someone you feel like you can't really trust or who has given you countless reasons not to trust them in the past. You stay up at all hours of the night wondering whether or not they are as devoted to you as you are to them. You wonder who they're hanging out with or what they're doing and if they're being honest with you about their feelings or you're getting played.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Tracey Folly

My husband was furious when he caught me lying about going to work for an entire month

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Here's why I don't feel bad about it. Four years into my five-year marriage, I quit my job without consulting my husband. For the next month, I woke up at the usual time, got dressed, and drove to my parents' house, where I embarked upon a relaxing and well-deserved four-week staycation.
Slate

My Rich Husband Has Made Me an Amazing Offer. I’m Afraid to Take It.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I work in the arts and have always lived on very little. While I think the arts should be more highly valued and offer some kind of job security, I’ve made it work and been able to save for things that really matter to me. My husband and I tend to be aligned on how we prioritize spending: travel, food and experiences. He likes to occasionally splurge on material things that often improve life for both of us. It’s worked well for us to maintain our incomes separately and pay into a joint account for rent, groceries and other shared essentials. My husband works in a much higher-paid industry; when we first met he earned slightly more than me and we each paid half our shared expenses. I chose work that I’m passionate about, make my own schedule and am willing to sacrifice a higher salary for those benefits.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Aita
The Independent

Woman questions whether she was wrong to show up uninvited to husband’s family dinner: ‘Don’t tolerate this’

A woman is being urged to divorce her husband after she questioned whether she was wrong to show up to the restaurant where her partner’s family was having dinner, despite not being invited.The woman, who goes by the username u/RestaurantCrasher on Reddit, described her side of the story in a post shared to the AITA [Am I the A**hole] subreddit on Wednesday, where she asked: “AITA for eating at the same restaurant as my husband’s family?”In the post, the woman, who identified herself as 32, began by explaining that she has been married to her 35-year-old husband for three years,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Independent

Woman reveals how man said he wouldn’t pay for her after she declined to go to his place for first date

A woman has revealed how - after turning down a man’s request to go to his place for a first date - he then told her that he didn’t want to go out and have to “pay” for her.In a recent video posted to TikTok, Lesley, @capocloutt, shared a screen recording of a voice message she got from a man on Snapchat. The text over the video reads: “When you tell him you’re not going over to his place as a first date.”Throughout the voice message, the man could be heard explaining that he doesn’t want to pay for someone...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
Distractify

"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?

The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
INTERNET
Lite Rock 96.9

Lite Rock 96.9

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite Rock 96.9 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy