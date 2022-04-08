ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Boys Tennis: Featured coverage, results, and links for Friday, April 8

By Chris Nalwasky
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Teams to watch: Group 4, Group 3, Group 2, Group 1, Non-Public A/B. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...

East Brunswick edges Colonia - Softball recap

Jocelyn Nazario smacked a 2-run homer while Nicole Motusesky had two hits and two RBI as East Brunswick won on the road, 6-5, over Colonia. Nazario got the win, allowing five runs on 12 hits while striking out two and walking two for East Brunswick (3-1), which managed eight hits on the day.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Woodbridge defeats Iselin Kennedy - Softball recap

Samirrah Ortiz hit a home run as Woodbridge defeated Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in Woodbridge. Woodbridge (4-0) scored three runs in the second inning with Iselin Kennedy scoring two runs in the third. Woodbridge would go on to score two runs in the fourth and fifth innings and outhit Iselin Kennedy 8-2 in the game.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mount Olive over Princeton - Boys lacrosse recap

Kyle Schiller led with six goals while Adam DeCristofaro added four goals and three assists as Mount Olive won at home, 13-9, over Princeton. Chris Walsh scored twice while Sean Carroll tallied a goal and two assists for Mount Olive (3-1), which led 8-5 at the game’s midpoint and delivered another four goals in the third period for a 12-7 advantage.
PRINCETON, NJ
Pompton Lakes over Dwight-Englewood- Boys lacrosse recap

Zachary Maksimiak scored three goals with two assists to help Pompton Lakes earn a 9-5 win over Dwight-Englewood in Pompton Lakes. Evan Uriguen had a hat trick and an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-0). Jack Rennar had a goal and two assists, while Jimmy Novak scored twice. Luke Kondovski made seven saves in the win.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
Westwood defeats Waldwick - Baseball recap

Joey Agar led Westwood to a 4-1 victory against Waldwick in Waldwick as he went 1-2 with one home run, two RBI, one run, and two walks. Westwood (4-0) took a 2-0 lead into the fourth inning before Waldwick (1-2) scratched across a run to cut the deficit in half. However, Westwood would pull away in the seventh as it tacked on two more runs.
WESTWOOD, NJ
Ridgefield Park over Park Ridge - Baseball recap

Richie Martinez doubled and drove in three runs to help Ridgefield Park past Park Ridge, 7-0, in Ridgefield Park. Sean Guzman and Michael Buda both added two hits and scored twice for Ridgefield Park, which scored four runs in the fourth to bust the game open. Alexavier Ortiz earned the...
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Woodstown over Atlantic Tech - Softball recap

Grace White threw five strikeouts and no walks over 3 2/3 innings to lead Woodstown in a 3-2 win over Atlantic Tech, in Mays Landing. Woodstown (4-0) scored a go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning, and led 2-1 at the end of the third inning. Grace Clark,...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
Softball: Taddeo Ks 12 as Raritan takes down Monmouth

Maria Taddeo struck out 12 and walked one, allowing two hits and one run over six innings in the circle to lead Raritan to a one-sided win at home over Monmouth, 10-1. Scarlett O’Hea went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Gwen Solomeno hit two doubles and scored two runs for Raritan (4-1), which allowed a run in the top of the first inning before swinging the momentum with three runs in the bottom of the second to take a permanent lead.
RARITAN, NJ
Baseball: Carteret wins in extras against St. Benedict’s

Drexler Rodriguez hit a walk-off single to score Jared Nelan in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Carteret an 11-10 win over St. Benedict’s, 11-10, in Carteret. Carteret (1-3) scored twice in the frame after St. Benedict’s (0-3) scored once in the top of the inning.
CARTERET, NJ
Snyder girls, St. Peter’s Prep boys prevail at Hudson County Relays

Every time the girls from Snyder take the track, they’re running with a bigger purpose. It’s that extra drive that pushed captain Jezena Aponte through four star-studded events on Saturday. It’s what helped Chairely Bido bounce up off the track after falling over a hurdle. Lastly, it’s the extra motivation that keeps Faith Bethea representing her school — and city — as one of the best athletes in all of New Jersey.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
No. 16 Chatham over No. 19 Montclair - Boys lacrosse recap

JP Lagunowich scored two goals, the second coming with 16 seconds remaining to lift Chatham, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-6 victory over No. 19 Montclair in Montclair. Timothy Platek had three goals and an assist. while Cullen Decker added a goal and four assists for Chatham (1-2). Ted Manitta had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Boyd made 13 saves.
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ
