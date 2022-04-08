Boys Tennis: Featured coverage, results, and links for Friday, April 8

Maria Taddeo struck out 12 and walked one, allowing two hits and one run over six innings in the circle to lead Raritan to a one-sided win at home over Monmouth, 10-1. Scarlett O’Hea went 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Gwen Solomeno hit two doubles and scored two runs for Raritan (4-1), which allowed a run in the top of the first inning before swinging the momentum with three runs in the bottom of the second to take a permanent lead.

RARITAN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO