Is Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Worth it?

Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar is the first Legacy Game from Funko Games and Prospero Hall, and now the game is live on Kickstarter! The even better news is that Isla Nublar has already reached its $100,000 funding goal and has surpassed it, bringing in as of now over $148,000 and it still has 20 days left to go. Backing the Kickstarter Edition of the game will get you the base game, the Kickstarter exclusive art sleeve, 12 gorgeous Dinosaur Miniatures, 12 adventure scenarios, 21 playable characters, and all sorts of surprises to discover throughout the adventure-filled campaign. You can back the game through its $120 tier pledge, and you can check out the full campaign right here!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 DAYS AGO