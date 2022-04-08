You can now watch a 24-hour marathon of True Crime and get paid for it

Calling all True Crime TV fanatics. It’s probably true, you would already be laying on the couch with snacks getting ready to watch the newest true crime but did you know you could also be getting paid for it?

MagellanTV is looking for the chosen one. The truest true-crime junkie that would thrive binge-watching 24 hours’ worth of True Crime marathon and documenting their experience.

Not only would you get your fill of crime you will also get paid. MagellanTv is willing to pay the lucky watcher $100 an hour, $2,400 in total.

This someone has to live for True Crime. They need to be able to handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and can’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.

Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.

The winner will walk away with $2,400 cash and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV and the 100 lucky runner-ups will also walk away with a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

What you’ll be watching:

To apply visit magellantv.com .

