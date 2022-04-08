ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can now watch a 24-hour marathon of True Crime and get paid for it

By Corrine Hackathorn
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
Calling all True Crime TV fanatics. It’s probably true, you would already be laying on the couch with snacks getting ready to watch the newest true crime but did you know you could also be getting paid for it?

MagellanTV is looking for the chosen one. The truest true-crime junkie that would thrive binge-watching 24 hours’ worth of True Crime marathon and documenting their experience.

Not only would you get your fill of crime you will also get paid. MagellanTv is willing to pay the lucky watcher $100 an hour, $2,400 in total.

This someone has to live for True Crime. They need to be able to handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and can’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.

Along with watching, they’ll be documenting their True Crime all-nighter on social media so everyone will see if they can hack it… or not.

The winner will walk away with $2,400 cash and a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV and the 100 lucky runner-ups will also walk away with a 1-year free membership to MagellanTV.

What you’ll be watching:

To apply visit magellantv.com .

WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get direct payments

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man indicted on drug charges in West Virginia

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Dallas Michael Acoff, 33, of Euclid, Ohio, was indicted on April 5 on several counts of drug charges. He was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1000 feet of a Protected Location,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine Base,” one count of “Possession with Intent […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman sentenced for embezzling from Wetzel County business

WHEELING, W.Va. — Cheryl M. Zambori, of St. Clairsville, Ohio, was sentenced today to 27 months of incarceration for an embezzlement charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Zambori, 50, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to one count of “Wire Fraud.” Zambori was employed as a Finance Manager at Litman Excavating, Inc. in New Martinsville, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly posting anti-Biden sticker on gas pumps

(WTRF) A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly posted anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump. Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief. The incident was captured on video by Aaron Phillips who recorded the arrest where Glazewski can be heard yelling expletives and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man arrested after swallowing live ammunition

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after he swallowed live ammunition. Nicholas Rosselle, 33, of Apollo swallowed two live hollow-point rounds according to Kiski Township Police KDKA reports. Rosselle was not licensed to have a firearm and was taken into custody Police say that Rosselle was under the influence of drugs and that he resisted officers […]
APOLLO, PA
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native announces bid for State Senate

Eric Hayhurst has formally announced his candidacy for the West Virginia State Senate. Hayhurst is seeking to represent the 2nd Senatorial District which includes all of Wetzel, Tyler, and Doddridge counties and part of Marion, Marshall, and Monongalia counties, respectively. “This campaign is about giving the people of the second district a loud and clear […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Governor signs order to ban new Opioids

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine said he signed an executive order effectively banning new opioids. The executive order, 2022-05D, is set to suspend the normal rulemaking process to allow the Ohio Board of Pharmacy to classify a number of bezimidazole-opioids as Schedule One drugs. This means they have no accepted medical use in treatment and pose […]
OHIO STATE
WEKU

Netflix plans to start charging for password sharing, and customers aren't happy

Netflix announced Wednesday it plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers, and customers are not taking it well. The company said in a statement that in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million subscribers, with features such as profiles and multiple streams, but that the practices are "impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."
BUSINESS
