Austin ISD trustees voted March 24 to approve a new 1882 Partnership that will allow charter-network Third Future Schools to run Mendez Middle School. An 1882 Partnership refers to Senate Bill 1882, which provides incentives for school districts to partner with charter and higher education schools, nonprofits or government entities to improve academic performance at schools that receive more than three consecutive failing ratings from the Texas Education Agency.

