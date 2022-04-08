ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

OSU Wrestling: Anthony Montalvo Enters Transfer Portal

By Seth Duckworth
pistolsfiringblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma State Junior wrestler Anthony Montalvo has entered the transfer portal, according to California Wrestling writer Pablo Di Maria. Montalvo, who was a redshirt junior on the Cowboys’ 2021-22 roster, was...

pistolsfiringblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Mountaineers back home, play host to No. 12 OSU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team is back home for more Big 12 Conference play, as No. 12 Oklahoma State travels to Morgantown on Friday, April 8. First serve against the Cowboys is set for 5 p.m. ET, at the Summit Tennis Academy. “It will be...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

No. 12 Oklahoma State dominates WVU tennis, 7-0

The No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowgirls dominated the WVU tennis team, annihilating the Mountaineers 7-0 at the Summit Tennis Academy in Morgantown, W.Va. on Friday. The Mountaineers (7-14, 0-7 Big 12) continue to struggle mightily in Big 12 play, having not won a single match against any of their conference opponents. West Virginia has also been shut out in three of their last four matches.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Stillwater, OK
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Combat#Osu#Ncaas
Oklahoma Daily

OU morning news: Brayden Willis discusses his return

'Glad I came back': OU football tight end Brayden Willis ready to lead Sooners, provide offensive impact in 5th season. Brayden Willis considered only two options for his future following an up-and-down 2021 season. After catching 15 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns last fall, the veteran tight end was considering returning to Norman or heading to the NFL draft, and nothing else. He never pondered transferring to another school amid coaching upheaval, instead doing his homework on new Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s use of his position. Willis liked the trajectory of OU’s program even more after becoming acquainted with Lebby and head coach Brent Venables. Their arrival, and actions since, culminated in Willis announcing on Jan. 7 he’d return for a fifth season in 2022.
NORMAN, OK
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Red Raiders get first Big 12 win against Oklahoma

Franco Ribero outlasted Jordan Hasson 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (1) Friday night, lifting Texas Tech over Oklahoma 4-3 in Big 12 men's play at the McLeod Tennis center. Tech trailed 3-2 after Mason Beiler beat Isaac Arevalo 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Tech's Dimitrios Azoidis evened it by taking a three-setter from Baptiste Anselmo 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 on the No. 4 court.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy