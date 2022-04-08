Virginia man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend’s son told police he acted in self-defense
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in a deadly domestic shootin g in Chesapeake, Va. on Monday says he shot and killed his girlfriend’s son for his own protection.
In an initial interview with police, 75-year-old Melvin Perry told police that 42-year-old Franklin Henry was “being disorderly in his bedroom,” so he shot him in the neck, court documents reveal.
Henry was dead before medics got to the house around 11:40 p.m. on Monday.
Perry is facing a second-degree murder charge, as well as a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.
Perry has a criminal record with charges of shoplifting and larceny.
He is being held without bail.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
