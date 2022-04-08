Virginia man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend’s son told police he acted in self-defense

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused in a deadly domestic shootin g in Chesapeake, Va. on Monday says he shot and killed his girlfriend’s son for his own protection.

In an initial interview with police, 75-year-old Melvin Perry told police that 42-year-old Franklin Henry was “being disorderly in his bedroom,” so he shot him in the neck, court documents reveal.

Henry was dead before medics got to the house around 11:40 p.m. on Monday.

Perry is facing a second-degree murder charge, as well as a charge of using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

Perry has a criminal record with charges of shoplifting and larceny.

He is being held without bail.

