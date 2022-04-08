Enfield police introduce new member K-9 Dunkin

ENFIELD, Conn. ( WWLP ) – Enfield Police have a new member joining the police department, K-9 Dunkin.

Dunkin is a 13-month-old German Shephard from the Czech Republic that was imported and trained in Sharpville, Pennsylvania. Dunkin will work with K-9 Officer Colantuono for the new few months to learn the ins and outs of police work.







Dunkin will later take part in the Connecticut State Police K-9 Academy in the fall.

The Enfield Police Department announced in March the passing of their former K-9 Nova, who passed away from an untreatable medical condition. The department along with several surrounding departments gave Nova a final salute last Friday.

