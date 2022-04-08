ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Enfield police introduce new member K-9 Dunkin

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JrM1g_0f3Ve5Xt00

ENFIELD, Conn. ( WWLP ) – Enfield Police have a new member joining the police department, K-9 Dunkin.

Longmeadow K-9 Kai found suspect hiding

Dunkin is a 13-month-old German Shephard from the Czech Republic that was imported and trained in Sharpville, Pennsylvania. Dunkin will work with K-9 Officer Colantuono for the new few months to learn the ins and outs of police work.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CZLoW_0f3Ve5Xt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RY0bR_0f3Ve5Xt00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGuro_0f3Ve5Xt00

Dunkin will later take part in the Connecticut State Police K-9 Academy in the fall.

The Enfield Police Department announced in March the passing of their former K-9 Nova, who passed away from an untreatable medical condition. The department along with several surrounding departments gave Nova a final salute last Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

Related
NECN

‘Shopping Mall' of Drugs Found at Connecticut Restaurant: Police

Police found what they described as a “shopping mall” of drugs while investigating a Hartford restaurant. Hartford police and several other agencies responded to 451 Franklin Ave. and served a warrant just before 7 p.m. Thursday, police said. During a news conference Friday, police said the business had...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Enfield, CT
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Enfield, CT
Crime & Safety
Enfield, CT
Sports
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
WTNH

Conn. State Police employee placed on administrative leave

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing criminal investigation. The person is a “non-sworn, non-police officer civilian employee,” according to Brian Foley, executive assistant to Connecticut State Police Commissioner James Rovella. Foley said they cannot comment any further as the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
The Independent

Police rescue woman who dialed 999 and ‘asked for pizza’

Police have revealed how a quick-thinking emergency call handlerbassisted a woman who called 999 and “asked for a pizza” as a plea for help.On Tuesday evening, the woman - who has not been identified - felt worried for her safety while travelling alone on a bus. She called the force, who explained that “when [the call] was answered, the woman on the line said she would like to order a pizza.”Luckily, the operator realised that she was in danger. In a statement posted on Twitter, the force said: “The police call handler immediately asked the woman if she was in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#Enfield Police#German
FOX 61

4 arrests made in connection to 2005 shooting death of Hartford woman

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2005 murder cold case in Hartford, the state Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. In June 2005, police were called to 131 Martin Street for a report of a woman shot in front of the building. The victim, Dante Davis, who was 21 at the time, was with her boyfriend and others when armed people open fire in the area.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
Times Leader

Arrests follow raid on suspected drug house

PITTSTON — A St. Patrick’s Day raid on a suspected drug house resulted in two arrests and the seizure of more than 200 bags of suspected fentanyl. Kelly Reed, 43, and Rayhan Miha, 37, both of Pittston, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a John Street residence in Pittston on Thursday.
PITTSTON, PA
WWLP

WWLP

18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy