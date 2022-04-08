Enfield police introduce new member K-9 Dunkin
ENFIELD, Conn. ( WWLP ) – Enfield Police have a new member joining the police department, K-9 Dunkin.Longmeadow K-9 Kai found suspect hiding
Dunkin is a 13-month-old German Shephard from the Czech Republic that was imported and trained in Sharpville, Pennsylvania. Dunkin will work with K-9 Officer Colantuono for the new few months to learn the ins and outs of police work.
Dunkin will later take part in the Connecticut State Police K-9 Academy in the fall.
The Enfield Police Department announced in March the passing of their former K-9 Nova, who passed away from an untreatable medical condition. The department along with several surrounding departments gave Nova a final salute last Friday.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 2